AMC's post-apocalypse series "The Walking Dead" is undoubtedly a fan-favourite. Based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard, the show has been entertaining us for nearly 10 years. With the tenth season currently on television, fans are wondering if the show will come to an end soon.

Addressing the question, showrunner Scott M. Gimple talked about the future of "The Walking Dead" in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. And he assures the fans that "there's a lot more story to tell."

Over the years, the show has witnessed dwindling viewership. Season 8 and 9 saw massive decline particularly after the exit of original cast member Andrew Lincoln, who played the role of Alexandrians' leader Rick Grimes. However, the show returned to its original glory with season 10 when Jeffrey Dean Morgan's villain Negan returned alongside the supervillains -- The Whisperers. Despite major cast shakeups and declining viewership, the series remains one of the most-watched shows on TV.

Therefore, fans are promised that there is no timetable for the show yet.

"We're continuing on. People are digging the show, and there's a lot more story to tell. I've said it, Angela's said it too, that last issue of the comic reads like a pilot. There's a ton more story to tell. As long as the audience wants it, we would love to tell it. So far, we're very much on the same page," Gimple said.

Gimple also addressed the question about how the show will end, eventually.

He promised that if the show ever ends he will "try to fulfill the whole of it" just Rick Grimes' story.

Earlier, AMC had announced that "The Walking Dead" was officially renewed for an eleventh season. The announcement was made ahead of "The Walking Dead" season 10 premiere. It was also confirmed that Lauren Cohen will return to the show as Maggie.

Meanwhile, "The Walking Dead" season 10 is currently on a hiatus. The show has taken to winter break after airing the first eight episodes of the season. The show will resume its run on Sunday, February 23 with episode 9 titled "Squeeze."