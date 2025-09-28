Former UFC icon Wanderlei Silva was left sprawled unconscious in the ring after violent scenes erupted at Spaten Fight Night 2 in São Paulo on Saturday, 27 September.

The 47-year-old mixed martial arts great had just squared off in an exhibition bout against former boxing champion Acelino 'Popó' Freitas, which ended in a disqualification, when the fight night descended into chaos.

The sickening melee has sparked outrage in both Brazil and the United States, with fans and officials now demanding answers over how the brawl spiralled so far out of control.

Background on the Match

The headline contest was originally planned as a rematch between Silva and Vitor Belfort. Belfort, however, withdrew days before the fight after reportedly suffering concussions in training, confirmed through medical scans.

Silva's team publicly questioned the legitimacy of the withdrawal, but promoters quickly arranged a new opponent.

Acelino 'Popó' Freitas, a decorated four-weight world boxing champion, accepted the late replacement bout. The exhibition was agreed under eight two-minute rounds, with Silva required to weigh under 95 kilograms.

Though classified as an exhibition, the match drew heavy attention because of the history between Silva and Belfort and Popó's status in Brazilian boxing.

Weight Disparity and Build-Up

The weigh-in highlighted a stark difference between the fighters. Silva tipped the scales at 206.7 pounds, while Popó registered at 162.7 pounds. The 44-pound gap became a central talking point, with many questioning whether the fight would be competitive or safe.

Despite the disparity, Silva promised to dominate. In a pre-fight press conference, he vowed that Popó would 'kiss the canvas' and suggested the fight would be a statement comeback for him. Popó, however, remained calm, stressing his technical advantage as a lifelong boxer.

The Fight Unfolds

From the opening bell, Silva pressed forward with the aggression that defined his MMA career, but his style appeared unrefined in the boxing ring. Popó's superior footwork and clean punches quickly established control of the exchanges.

By the second round, the referee had warned Silva for the use of illegal headbutts. When the behaviour continued into the third and fourth rounds, points were deducted. After repeated fouls, the referee halted the contest in round four and declared Popó the winner by disqualification.

The Post-Fight Brawl

Moments after the disqualification, tempers flared as members of both fighters' entourages entered the ring. Witnesses reported shoving, punches and chaos inside the ropes as security struggled to restore order.

Video footage circulating online shows Silva being struck during the melee. Reports suggest an individual from Popó's team, wearing a tuxedo, landed the blow that knocked Silva unconscious. The MMA veteran collapsed to the canvas and was later dragged aside by his corner in scenes described as 'spine chilling' by observers.

This angle of Wanderlei Silva getting knocked out in a post-fight brawl



Oh my goodness... pic.twitter.com/0ZEAXt05qM — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 28, 2025

The footage quickly went viral on social media platforms, with fans and analysts expressing disbelief that a Hall of Fame fighter was left in such a state outside of sanctioned action.

Reactions and Fallout

The incident drew immediate reaction from both the MMA and boxing communities. Prominent fighters criticised Silva's repeated fouls, while others condemned the lack of adequate security during the brawl.

Concerns were also raised about Silva's health. The Brazilian has previously spoken publicly about symptoms of brain injury and has pledged to donate his brain for research into combat sports trauma. The violent scenes in São Paulo have reignited debate about whether ageing legends should be placed in exhibition contests, particularly against experienced boxers like Popó.

For now, Spaten Fight Night 2 will be remembered less for its official results and more for the shocking brawl that left Wanderlei Silva unconscious and the combat sports world in disbelief.