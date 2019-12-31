Have you ever wondered what do royals eat for breakfast? Is it a usual jam and toast or is it some savoury? Well, a recent revelation about Queen Elizabeth II's favourite food suggests that the 93-year-old monarch enjoys an "unexpected" dish that she loved for breakfast and late-night snack, both. Read on to find out.

According to Hello, a palace tell-all "Dinner at Buckingham Palace" by royal household staff Charles Oliver reveals that Queen Elizabeth II loves kippers. Based on the diaries and personal recollections of Oliver, the books say that the queen "has been partial to kippers since the war years" when she and her sister Princess Margaret were living in Windsor Castle. Their first encounter with the savoury happened while they were "wandering around the castle" and they sensed a "compelling aroma."

The anecdote reveals that the girls traced the source of the aroma and reached the private kitchen of a lady called Alice Bruce, who happened to be a housekeeper at the castle. Their pursuit took them to the old-fashioned kitchen of Bruce where she was frying kippers. Here, the royal princesses ate their first kippers. Bruce also showed them how to cook the fish.

"Kippers, in a number of uncomplicated variations, have remained a favourite with the Queen ever since – for breakfast, as a savoury or a late-night supper. The queen is also fond of smoked haddock as a breakfast dish," reads an extract from the book, as quoted by the publication.

The book presents a unique collection of authentic recipes from the royal menus prepared at the palace kitchen. Oliver is a royal servant who has worked in the palace all his life serving Victoria, George VI, and Queen Elizabeth II. The anecdotes and diary entries from his journal alongside royal recipes were compiled into a book that was edited by Paul Fishman and Fiorella Busoni.

Revealing more details, the report suggests that former royal chef Darren McGrady suggests that the queen may not be a foodie, but she loves chocolate. Anything chocolate on the menu will be picked by the queen, he wrote in his book "Eating Royally; Recipes and Remembrances from a Palace Kitchen".