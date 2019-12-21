Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently on a six week break along with their baby son Archie Harrison. The family-of-three is spending some "family time" together in Canada. It has been a tough year for the Sussex's with intense media scrutiny.

The royal couple are "spending private family time in Canada," the palace confirmed on Friday. The festive season arrived very early for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went on a break from royal duties from the mid of November.

The royal couple and their seven-month-old baby are spending some quality time together, People reports.

"The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both," said the statement. "Whilst this email confirms the country they are taking their family time in, for security reasons we will not be releasing any further details and request that their privacy is respected," the statement by the palace reads.

"The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family. They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son," it continued.

Meanwhile, another source revealed that due to the tension between Harry and his brother Prince William, there was a switch in festivities. "Harry and Meghan are having a small Christmas with just immediate family instead of spending it at Sandringham," the source said.

Besides, the source said that Canada holds significance for the couple. They made their first official joint appearance at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September 2017. This apart, Meghan stayed in Canada when she was working on the sets of "Suits".

A royal source earlier revealed to People that the duke and duchess after completing their engagement schedule would take some "much-needed family time."

Harry and Meghan later confirmed they would be skipping the annual Christmas festivities at Sandringham. The Christmas holidays for the British royal family starts with Queen Elizabeth II making her journey to Sandringham. The extended family comes together at the queen's estate to celebrate the holiday season including the public walk to church on Christmas Day.

Apart from Christmas, the couple missed the NATO leaders' reception and the Diplomatic Corps reception hosted by the queen at the Buckingham Palace.