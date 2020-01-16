Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn rang into the new year together in the Maldives, reveals a singer who performed for them.

Matthew Crane, a British singer-songwriter who has also been seen on the BBC show "Let Me Entertain You," was entertaining a crowd at a resort in the Maldives on the New Year's Eve. Little did he know that he would get to perform for Taylor Swift, a singer that he happens to be a huge fan of.

Crane took to Instagram to share the encounter with the public and revealed Swift and Joe Alwyn were in attendance when he was performing on the oceanfront in the luxe island locale in the Maldives.

"So I can now finally reveal who I sung to on New Year's Eve in the Maldives, probably the most notable Pop Star at the moment, the one and only @taylorswift and @joe.alwyn," Crane wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of him from the performance.

The 27-year-old said the singer-actor couple was "friendly and kind" to him when he performed, and even gave him a standing ovation. Sharing that the couple complimented him on his voice, Crane wrote: "It was truly an honour and an experience that I will never forget."

In an interview with E! News, Crane revealed that Swift and Alwyn were among the last group to arrive, so there was no one else left on the jetty when he performed for them and their friends. "It was just so intimate. It was me, a dancer and them, so it was strange singing to one of the biggest pop stars in the world right now," he said.

"I saw this pretty, pretty couple and their friends, and as she walked up from where she got off the boat, I realized who she was—it was Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn," Crane said, adding that the 30-year-old singer was wearing a "pretty black sequins dress that went down to her knees" while Alwyn was sporting a "nice collared shirt with shorts or trousers."

The singer says that after standing up and clapping, the Grammy-Award winning singer and the English actor complimented him simultaneously and said: "You've got an amazing voice, that was really good. Well done to you."

"They were on holiday with their friends, on a private holiday," Crane revealed.

After spending the holidays together, the power couple made an appearance at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in recently where Swift was nominated for her track "Beautiful Ghosts" from "Cats." While the couple arrived separately on the red carpet, they were spotted spending time together in the ceremony.