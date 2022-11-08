The "Warhammer 40,000: Darktide" will finally be arriving on PC by the end of the month. Here are some of the important details fans need to know about the upcoming first-person action video game including the playable characters, enemies, and pre-order perks.

'Warhammer 40,000: Darktide' release date, platform, pre-launch beta

Fortunately for fans, the wait for the "Warhammer 40,000: Darktide" release date is almost over. The first-person action video game developed and published by Fatshark will be released for Microsoft Windows on November 30, 2022, and with a planned release for Xbox Series X/S to follow shortly after.

The game's launch has been pushed back a couple of times already due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was first scheduled for release in the Spring of 2022 and was later moved to September 13, before it was pushed back to the November 30 schedule.

"We have a responsibility to deliver the best game we possibly can, and frankly we need more time to accomplish this goal," Fatshark CEO Martin Wahlund said. "It is no secret that building a game during a pandemic is a challenge, and we are not immune to this."

The first two delays were attributed to the developer's desire to improve the game's quality. Meanwhile, its most recent push back to November 30 was done to improve "stability, performance, and to mature key systems."

Players can already pre-order "'Warhammer 40,000: Darktide" on Steam. Doing so will give them access to the game's pre-launch data starting on November 17.

'Warhammer 40,000: Darktide' characters

As revealed in a trailer titled "Rejects Will Rise," the heroes of Darktide are known as the Rejects. They are outcasts and criminals recruited to become Inquisition agents and being dispatched to Tertium Hive to look into the plague outbreak, according to PCGamer.com.

The game allows players to create their own Rejects via the game's character creator. The characters can also be customized with different faces and loadouts.

The ogryn, veteran, zealot, and psyker are the available archetypes in the game. Each archetype has a set of classes in which it can specialize. The ogryn skullbreaker, veteran sniper, zealot preacher, and psyker psykinetic were the only classes we saw throughout the beta.

Every class possesses special abilities and skills. For example, the preacher class of the Zealots possesses faster melee attacks and a class ability that enables them to charge at a target and force them into hand-to-hand combat. In addition, they can fire Stumm gas grenades and deal more damage the less health they have.

'Warhammer 40,000: Darktide' enemies

Nurgle, the Chaos deity of pestilence with a surprisingly amusing sense of humor, is the main villain of the game. Meanwhile, the Lord of Decay, Grandfather Nurgle, never stops experimenting with new disease strains.

Darktide players will be up against The Admonition, a plague-worshipping cult that appears to be flourishing. The basic horde foes are poxwalkers, the 40K's corrupted zombie horde. They also have a large number of well-armed cult members, some of whom may be recognized as traitor guards due to the autoguns they are carrying and the armor they are wearing.