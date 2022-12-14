The upcoming "Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader" is set to become the next title after "Darkside" to be set in the 40K universe. Fans have high expectations of the Games Workshop-licenced PC game, considering that Owlcat Games, the same developer of the well-received Pathfinder video games, developed it. Here's what we know about the upcoming RPG title.

'Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader' overview

Developed by Owlcat Games, the same studio behind "Pathfinder: Kingmaker" and "Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous," "Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader" is an upcoming PC RPG. Gamers will play as a Rogue Trader, described as "a blend of ship's captain, spy, trade magnate, mercenary commander, and ruthless privateer" while travelling beyond the borders of the in search of fortune and glory, according to Wargamer.com.

Numerous uncharted worlds lie in wait in the pitch-black void, along with wealth and terrifying threats. The game will allow players to create their own Rogue Trader, a first in CRPG history.

'Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader' release date

Owlcat Games has not yet made an official announcement about the "Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader release date. However, Wargamer estimated when this might happen based on the developer's announcements and launches of previous titles.

Owlcat Games officially announced "Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous" in February 2020 and was later released in September 2021. Meanwhile, "Pathfinder: Kingmaker" was announced in July 2017 and was released in September 2018.

This means that announcement and release could be as short as one year and two months (for Kingmaker) or as long as a year and seven months (Wrath of the Righteous). "With this in mind, we can estimate that we're likely looking at a late summer or autumn 2023 release window for the title," the publication suggested.

'Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader' trailers

Thankfully, Owlcat Games already released two "'Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader" trailers giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming game. The first one introduced the game's main characters, while the second trailer is more about its gameplay.