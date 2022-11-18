The "Warhammer 40,000: Darktide" release date, which is scheduled on November 30, is just two weeks away but those who preordered the game will get to play as early as November 17. For PC gamers, developer Fatshark has released the complete system requirements for the game.

Thankfully, the game does not appear to be too demanding when it comes to hardware. Any basic gaming PC should be able to manage it while those with heavy iron will be able to benefit from all the latest and coolest tech these high-end gaming rigs have to offer, according to PCGamer.

'Warhammer 40K: Darktide' minimum requirements

For the game to run at 30-45 fps, 1080p in low settings, the minimum system requirement includes either an Intel i5-6600 (3.3GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (3.4GHz) and either an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 570 for its GPU. The system should have RAM of 8GB and storage of at least 50GB HDD of free space.

'Warhammer 40K: Darktide' recommended system requirements

Meanwhile, players looking for improved performance at medium settings, 1080p, and 60 fps need to meet the game's recommended system requirements as announced by Fatshark. For instance, the CPU should either be an Intel i7-9700K (3.7GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (4.2GHz) and either an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT. The system should have RAM of at least 16GB and storage of 50GB SSD.

Requirement for ray tracing

Fatshark also released the system requirements for the game's ray tracing. There are a number of hardware configurations depending on the ray tracing setting.

Ray tracing low (1080p, medium settings, 40-50 fps)

CPU: Intel i7-11700K (3.7GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (4.2GHz)

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 50GB SSD

Ray Tracing Settings: Global illumination off, reflections low

Ray tracing medium (1080p/1440p, high settings, 60-70 fps)

CPU: Intel i7-11700K (3.7GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 5800 (3.8GHz)

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 50GB SSD

Ray Tracing Settings: Global illumination high, reflections low

Ray tracing high (4K, high settings, 100 fps)

CPU: Intel i7-12700K (3.6GHz) or AMD Ryzen 9 5900 (3.8GHz)

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 50GB SSD

Ray Tracing Settings: Global illumination high, reflections high