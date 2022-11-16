As the "Warhammer 40,000 Darktide" release date approaches, Farshark is revealing exciting details about the upcoming game. This time, the developer has announced the best Darktide weapons so far based on key player data from last month's closed beta.

Brunt Special Mk1 Club, Kantrael MG Ia Infantry, and Catachan Mk I Devil's Claw Sword

The "Warhammer 40k Darktide" offers an impressive array of weaponry and equipment for its four player classes. However, Fatshark's player data from the October 14-16 Closed Beta reveals the top three weapons in the game so far based on total player kills. They are the Brunt Special Mk1 Club, Kantrael MG Ia Infantry, and Catachan Mk I Devil's Claw Sword, according to Wargamer.com.

Given that these are the entry-level weapons for the Ogryn Skullbreaker, Veteran Sharpshooter, and Psyker Psykinetic classes, respectively, the results are not that surprising. However, it's remarkable that the Ogryn's enormous club weapon out-killed the Veteran's trusty lasgun, despite Fatshark data suggesting that the Veteran was the most played class during the Closed Beta test.

Only 4% of players completed the missions in the beta at the highest difficulty setting, according to Fatshark's data, while the total mission success rate was 67%. Interestingly, 67% of players were taken down and slaughtered by the chaos hound.

Magistrati Oubliette TM8-707 was the most played mission out of the limited number playable during the beta, making up 29% of all missions completed.

'Warhammer 40k Darktide' release date

The official "Warhammer 40k Darktide" release date for PC is November 30, 2022. FatShark also added that game will be released for Xbox Series X/S "shortly after" but no specific date has been announced at the moment.

Previously, the developer has moved the game's launch a couple of times. In July 2021, FatShark announced that the release was moved to Spring 2022 before announcing in March 2022 that it has been moved to September 13, 2022.