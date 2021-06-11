United States First Lady Jill Biden has apparently followed the example of her predecessor Melania Trump by making indirect statements through her wardrobe.

The FLOTUS, who is currently on a trip to the UK with her husband President Joe Biden for the G7 summit, wore a black and white polka dot dress by Brandon Maxwell for their meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson on Thursday. What caught everyone's attention was Jill's black Zaid & Voltaire blazer which had the word "LOVE" outlined in rhinestones across the back.

It was wonderful to spend some time with Carrie Johnson and her son, Wilfred, today. The special relationship continues. pic.twitter.com/V4DmbJOwXI — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) June 10, 2021

Many believe that her jacket was a subtle dig at former first lady Melania Trump, who had sparked a huge row in 2018 after she wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" while travelling to the border in Texas to meet migrant children who had been separated from their families and held in detention centres due to her husband's immigration reforms. Since the controversial jacket, many outfits of the former model were scrutinised to find hidden meanings.

Twitter users hailed Jill Biden as the "Queen of Shade" for apparently taking a sweep at Melania's infamous jacket. "She's throwing some serious shade on the last *sort of* First Lady. And I LOVE it !" one user tweeted, while another wrote alongside comparison pictures of both jackets, "Jill Biden actually cares. Melania Trump on the other hand, doesn't give a damn."

However, Dr. Biden gave a different response when asked to explain the meaning of the message on her blazer, reports C-SPAN. She told reporters: "Well, I think that we're bringing love from America. This is a global conference and we're trying to bring unity across the globe and I think that's important right now, that people feel a sense of unity from all the countries and feel a sense of hope after this year of the pandemic."

Meanwhile, a former aide for former President Donald Trump claimed that Dr. Biden has copied her polka dress look from Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump. Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the Trump 2020 re-election campaign, tweeted along with a photo of the former first daughter: "Hmmm...this reminds me of what @IvankaTrump wore to 10 Downing!"

The picture, which was a screenshot of Miller searching Google Images for "Ivanka 10 Downing" showed the former White House adviser wearing a black-and-white polka dot dress by Burberry, which featured a flared skirt and a pussy bow tie. Though both the dresses featured polka dots, there were no other similarities, which prompted Twitter users to mock Miller for making unnecessary comparisons.

"Look at what your life has become lol. Looking up articles on what dress Ivanka wore at some point in her life. Sad," one person tweeted.