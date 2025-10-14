As images of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sun-soaked and passionate beach escapades with pop superstar Katy Perry began to circulate, his estranged wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, offered a poignant reflection of her own.

In a moment of quiet introspection, she shared a seemingly cryptic message about love, loss, and the difficult art of letting go. The timing of her words has not gone unnoticed, providing a stark contrast to her ex-husband's very public new romance.

A Reflection On Love and Letting Go

Sophie, 50, took to Instagram on Monday with a video message, speaking directly to her followers about navigating impermanence.

'The people, the places [and] even the moments that once felt infinite — time asks us to not cling to them and yet we do', the former TV host shared.

'I do, because to hold on feels safer than to let go', she continued with vulnerability. 'But love was never about possession. It was always about presence'.

She suggested that true connection is found not in holding on, but in releasing what was never meant to be kept. For Sophie, this act of letting go makes space for 'the truth of connection, intimacy, the memory ... and the lesson'.

She also touched on recent personal loss, noting that her father had recently died.

'Grief also lives there', she added, explaining that she's learned that 'grief also comes [with] grace'. This experience seems to have coloured her perspective on love's purpose.

'So maybe love's deepest teaching is ... to stand open-hearted in the face of impermanence', she mused.

She proposed that we should 'honour what has been and trust that letting go is also a form of keeping inside us, where no loss can erase it in a way'.

The author of Closer Together then encouraged her audience to reflect on a person they had to release and to acknowledge how that love 'still lives inside of [them]'.

'That is love's endurance', she concluded. 'That is what carries us forward'.

A New Romance Heats Up

Sophie's contemplative message arrives as her estranged husband, 53, appears to have wholeheartedly moved on. His burgeoning relationship with Perry, 40, turned up the heat during a romantic beach getaway in September.

The rumoured new couple was seen passionately packing on the PDA aboard the hitmaker's yacht, leaving little doubt about their connection.

This public display of affection followed initial speculation that began in July, when they were first photographed on a dinner date in Montreal.

According to an insider who spoke to the Sun, the pair have been quietly dating since the summertime. Their time together has reportedly been limited, however, as the 'Teenage Dream' singer continues her Lifetimes Tour.

The romance for both follows recent high-profile breakups. The 'Dark Horse' singer had called it quits with her then-fiancé, Orlando Bloom, just one month prior in June. After a decade together, she and the actor continue to co-parent their 5-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

The End Of A Public Marriage

The new chapter for Justin comes after he and Sophie announced their separation in August 2023, ending their 18-year marriage.

At the time, the couple released a statement confirming their decision came after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations'.

They also affirmed their intention to 'remain a close family' for their three children. The pair share son Xavier, 17, daughter Ella-Grace, 16, and son Hadrien, 11.

While Justin explores a new relationship in the public eye, Sophie's recent words suggest she is on a different path. Her message points toward a journey of introspection and healing, focused on honouring the past while gracefully letting it go.

