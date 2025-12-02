Hold on to your hats, because conservative firebrand Candace Owens is back in the news and doubling down on a web of international intrigue that sounds plucked straight from a spy thriller. Forget the usual political skirmishes; the controversial pundit has escalated her rhetoric, making the shocking allegation that the French government was somehow involved in the assassination of fellow conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

On her recent show, Owens did not just air these claims — she made a direct, public plea to the FBI, essentially begging them to contact her, suggesting she possesses bombshell intelligence about a supposed international plot to murder Kirk.

For many, the sheer scale of the allegation that the murder of a prominent American figure involves highly trained military units from a major European ally seems utterly implausible. Yet, Owens insists there is a dark underbelly to the events, and she's not backing down.

The French Foreign Legion and the Charlie Kirk Assassination

Candace Owens has cemented her position as one of the most provocative voices in conservative media, often courting controversy with highly unconventional theories. Her latest broadcast saw her return to the subject of Charlie Kirk's assassination, reiterating the stunning claim that the French Legionnaires, an elite and highly secretive French Foreign Legion military unit, may have been involved in the 'horrific act'.

Owens suggested that the idea of a 'multinationally planned event' should be thoroughly scrutinised, not dismissed out of hand. 'By the way, is that on its face even plausible... Anyone who knows anything about the French government probably knows that they have an appetite for cruelty and sexual deviancy', the 36-year-old asserted.

She revealed that she expected the allegation concerning the French Foreign Legion's involvement in Kirk's assassination would be of great interest to the FBI, yet she claimed they appeared indifferent. 'No calls from Utah's FBI branch have come into me either... it was totally not a state operation, and they totally want to get to the truth, which explains why nobody called?... I'm actually surprised Tyler Robinson's lawyer hasn't reached out to me. What's going on here'? she questioned, referencing Kirk's alleged killer.

The right-wing pundit went further, suggesting that the 'French legionnaires might have been on the ground during Charlie Kirk's assassination'. She demanded an answer to a pointed question: 'Do you mind answering yes or no if anyone who trained with the French Foreign Legion was on the ground on September 10 at Utah Valley University'?

Owens also noted that Utah Valley University (UVU) students who attended the event 'said they felt like they didn't recognize anyone who was there', which she found highly suspect.

Alleged Plots and Legal Battles: Owens' International Affairs

Owens is no stranger to high-stakes, international drama. Last week, she abruptly cancelled her show, claiming that the French President, Emmanuel Macron, had attempted to have her assassinated.

She informed her followers her show would be 'off the air this week' before launching into a detailed explanation. 'As an update, both the White House and our counterterrorism agencies have confirmed receipt of what I reported publicly: Emmanuel Macron attempted to organize my assassination, per a source close to the first couple', she bombastically alleged.

This assassination allegation is currently entwined with a highly publicised legal battle involving Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. The conspiracy theorist is entangled in a legal fight after Owens insisted that Brigitte Macron was born a man, giving her the alleged name 'Jean Michel Trogneux'.

Owens reaffirmed this belief on her Monday broadcast, stating, 'It is a very tangled web that we weave. I'm referring to me and Jean Michel Trogneux'. She audaciously added, 'Imagine being so protected that you force multiple nations... to collude to hide the fact... that you were born with a penis'.

Owens linked her ongoing international disputes directly back to the tragedy of Kirk's death, asserting, 'I will again state that the French legionnaires were involved in Charlie Kirk's assassination, but they did not act alone'.

She concluded her broadcast by challenging her critics to look to 'the President of the United States and our intelligence communities to issue a statement to confirm whether I am telling the truth'.

When questioned about her claims regarding the White House confirming her assassination intel, she clarified: 'I said what I meant, they confirmed receipt of my claims. Obviously, they will have to investigate it and then inform the public as to whether or not I made it up. Which I did not'.