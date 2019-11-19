Hermoine Granger and Draco Malfoy did not see eye to eye, but believe it or not, the actors playing their characters in the Harry Potter series, Emma Watson and Tom Felton, possibly had a crush on each other.

Rupert Grint, who played Ronald Weasley, Hermoine Granger's boyfriend, has revealed he saw "some sparks" between Emma Watson and Tom Felton when they were filming the wizard series.

"There was always something. There was a little bit of a spark," the 31-year-old said about Emma and Tom," said Grint, speaking to Entertainment Tonight while promoting his AppleTV+ series "The Servant" with co-star Nell Tiger Free. The show will premiere on AppleTV+ on Thursday, November 28.

Grint said he did not want to stir any rumours and the sparks between Watson and Felton, if any, was childhood romance. "But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance," he said, jokingly adding, "I didn't have any sparks. I was spark-free."

His remarks come days after the "Beauty and the Beast" actress confirmed she is single while gracing the December cover of British Vogue and also coined the term "self-partnered."

"I never believed the whole 'I'm happy single' spiel. I was like, 'This is totally spiel.' It took me a long time, but I'm very happy. I call it being self-partnered," the 29-year-old said.

Felton also praised Watson for her Vogue interview and told MailOnline, "I like it! It's the first I've heard of (term self-partnered) but it's great."

"I'm in the same category, to be honest with you, quite happily self-partnered. I think in this day and age it's not a necessity to be with someone just for the sake of being with someone, so I like the idea of self-partnering," the 32-year-old added.

Although Watson and Felton are happily "self-partnered," they are good friends and often share pictures of hanging out together on Instagram.

"It's always nice to bump into her, see her at the beach, or over dinner or whatever. She's an incredibly smart and lovely young lady, so it's always nice to bump into each other and slightly reminisce about old times but also about looking forward to the future," Felton said about Watson. Neither of them has yet reacted to Grint's revelation of a possible childhood romance between them