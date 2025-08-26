Photos published in June 2025 showing YouTuber and prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy looking gaunt inside a Philippine jail have resurfaced online, prompting renewed debate about his health. The images, released after his transfer to a maximum-security facility, showed a stark contrast to his previously muscular appearance.

Two months on, discussion continues over whether the change reflects the severe conditions of imprisonment, the sudden end of performance-enhancing substances, or a combination of both. While there is no confirmed evidence that steroids were involved, speculation has persisted due to the speed and scale of his physical decline.

Prison Conditions and Nutrition

Accounts from people familiar with the Philippine prison system suggest that diet alone could account for much of the weight loss. Meals are typically limited to rice or potatoes, with occasional thin broth and small servings of meat or fish. Such rations provide enough to sustain life but not to maintain the physique of a trained bodybuilder.

Exercise opportunities are limited. Inmates may attempt push-ups or squats, but without proper nutrition or equipment, maintaining muscle mass is nearly impossible. Observers note that gradual decline would be expected in these circumstances, but the pace of Zdorovetskiy's transformation has led some to suspect other factors.

Speculation About Steroid Withdrawal

Online commentators have focused on whether Zdorovetskiy had been using anabolic steroids before his arrest. They point to the apparent suddenness of his physical change as resembling what can happen when steroid use is stopped abruptly.

In a 2019 YouTube interview, Zdorovetskiy openly discussed his use of performance-enhancing substances, including steroids, testosterone and human growth hormone, which he said he had taken for around three years. He also spoke candidly about struggles with body image, food, and even cosmetic injections. That admission was made more than five years before his current imprisonment, and there is no evidence that he continued such practices up to his arrest in 2025.

According to NHS guidance, discontinuing anabolic steroids can cause testosterone levels to drop sharply. This may result in muscle loss, fatigue, mood swings and hormonal imbalance. Combined with stress, poor nutrition and lack of training facilities, these effects can accelerate physical decline.

Comment

Stress and Sleep Depravation

Even without steroids, imprisonment itself is known to damage both physical and mental health. High stress levels raise cortisol, a hormone that breaks down muscle tissue. Poor and irregular sleep, often reported in overcrowded facilities, further suppresses testosterone production and undermines recovery.

Zdorovetskiy is currently held at the Bureau of Immigration Bicutan Detention Centre in Manila. Earlier in 2025, he was transferred briefly to a high-security prison in Muntinlupa City as part of ongoing legal proceedings. Both facilities have been criticised by rights groups for overcrowding and poor living conditions.

What We Know

There is no confirmed evidence that Vitaly Zdorovetskiy was using steroids before entering prison. The theory remains speculative and has not been substantiated by official sources. What is certain is that prison conditions in the Philippines are severe enough to weaken even the fittest bodies. Restricted diets, lack of facilities, stress and disrupted sleep provide ample explanation for his altered appearance.

His case illustrates how fragile an image of strength can be once removed from structure and resources. Until Zdorovetskiy addresses the matter directly, the reasons for his sudden decline will remain uncertain. What is clear is that life behind bars can quickly reshape both appearance and health, regardless of what came before.