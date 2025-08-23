Amanda Bynes, the former child star best known for The Amanda Show and Hairspray, has revealed fuller lips after undergoing a filler procedure.

The latest change follows her admission to having eyelid surgery in 2023 and her use of the diabetes drug Ozempic for weight loss. Together, the treatments form part of what she has described as a process of improving her self-confidence and feeling more comfortable in her appearance.

Eyelid Lift and Renewed Confidence

In late 2023, Bynes confirmed that she had blepharoplasty, a surgical procedure to remove excess skin from the eyelids. She called it 'one of the best things I could've ever done for my self-confidence', adding that it 'made me feel a lot better in my skin', according to Glamour.

Plastic surgeon Dr Peter Lee described the results as natural, saying the procedure gave her a fresher appearance while maintaining her identity. Bynes's openness marked her as one of the relatively few public figures to acknowledge cosmetic surgery directly, with many celebrities avoiding public comment on such procedures.

Ozempic and Weight Management

In mid-2025, Bynes disclosed that she had begun taking Ozempic, a medication designed for type-2 diabetes that has been widely adopted for weight management. Addressing her followers on Instagram Stories, she said, 'I'm 173 lbs now, so I hope to get down to like 130, which would be awesome so I look better in paparazzi pictures,' according to Entertainment Weekly.

People magazine has reported that Bynes has long struggled with body insecurities and depression, including periods of weight gain. In March 2024 she recorded her weight at 162 lbs and said her goal was to reach 110 lbs, underlining the persistence of her concerns about body image.

Lip Fillers

On 23 August 2025, Bynes appeared on Instagram with noticeably fuller lips, crediting a clinic in Los Angeles for the procedure. The short clip, filmed in a car, was captioned 'Lips injections by @body.byem'.

The treatment is the latest step in a series of cosmetic changes that Bynes has chosen to share openly with her followers, according to 24 News HD. This has invited wider discussion about the pressures of body image and the increasing normalisation of cosmetic enhancements among public figures.

Transparency and Celebrity Culture

For UK readers, Bynes is remembered primarily for her television and film roles in the early 2000s. More recently, she has largely stepped away from acting and is better known for personal updates shared through social media.

Her willingness to speak directly about surgery, weight-loss drugs and fillers sets her apart in a celebrity landscape where many prefer to remain silent. Commentators suggest her candour reflects a wider shift, with public figures more open about procedures once considered too private or stigmatised to mention.

Cosmetic specialists note that acknowledging such treatments can reduce stigma, while critics argue it may also reinforce unrealistic beauty standards. Bynes's case illustrates dual effects offering reassurance to those facing similar struggles, while fuelling debate about whether celebrity disclosures encourage medicalised approaches to appearance.

Bynes's new look, shaped by eyelid surgery, Ozempic use and lip fillers, represents more than a change in appearance. By sharing each stage openly, she has placed herself at the centre of a broader conversation about confidence, body image and the evolving culture of transparency in celebrity life.