A poker player who goes by the name Sashimi Poker, suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a live stream on Hustler Casino Live (HCL). The YouTuber's left breast slipped out of her daring black dress during the game, but it later turned out to be a prank.

Sashimi is an Instagrammer and YouTuber, who regularly streams her poker games on her social channels. During "Max Pain Monday" on Hustler Casino Live, she suffered a nip slip, much to the embarrassment of the HCL live commentator Kyle Ravreby, who was begging Sashimi to put her breast away.

"Sashimi, come on, please," Raverby who is also known as "RaverPoker" said. "I'm looking away from the screen right now - are you, guys? Sashimi, come on, please."

The video of Sashimi's peeking breasts went viral, and only later did she reveal that it was all a pre-planned prank. The social media personality, who has 19,000 followers on Instagram, was wearing fake prosthetic breasts as a joke aimed at distracting her opponents.

Sashimi's actions garnered a mixed response from viewers and poker aficionados. A number of fans rolled out an open invitation for Sashimi to attend their poker games, while a few were scathing in their remarks including World Series poker player KL Cleeton.

"Welp it's official and final - @HCLPokerShow is a joke and just objectively awful... There is zero that can be done to fully rebuild credibility," Cleeton wrote.

Ryan Feldman, co-owner of Hustler Casino Live, responded to Cleeton and disagreed with his comments about HCL not contributing to the growth of poker. However, he admitted that if he was aware of Sashimi's plan going into the game, he would have vetoed the prank.

"But most people will find it entertaining and innocent, even though it might be in bad taste and def unnecessary. Didn't know in advance what was going on and that could happen. But not sure it's that big a deal," Feldman wrote.

HCL also got the backing of poker player Danielle Anderson, who commended the platform for allowing players to be themselves. She wrote: "The good, bad, ugly & sometimes politically incorrect being shown in all it's entertainment glory. Don't start censoring now bc a few people on the internet are mad."