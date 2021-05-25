Prince William and Kate Middleton are clearly having a lot of fun on their ongoing visit to Scotland, their first royal tour since the coronavirus pandemic in March last year. During the trip, the couple had a laugh over Kate's "terrible" DJ skills, while William also had extra fun "flirting" with a great-grandmother.

The Duke of Cambridge, known as the Earl of Strathearn when in Scotland, spent his Sunday at the Queen's Bay Lodge care home in Edinburgh, his late grandfather Prince Philip's Duchy. During the visit, for which he wasn't accompanied by his wife Kate, he enjoyed a flirty exchange with Betty Magee, a 96-year-old resident at the care centre.

Magee, along with other residents of the care home, was snacking on ice cream and sipping tea in a marquee when William made a brief stop to interact with them. During the meeting, Magee asked the British royal for a kiss on the cheek, who in response promised to return after the pandemic to fulfill her request and joked that she was making him "blush."

"It's customary in these parts to give a lady a kiss on the cheek," said Magee, an ex-servicewoman who had served in the Royal Air Force in the Second World War, to which William replied, "Oh you are sweet. You'll make me blush." After Magee persisted on her request, William laughed and covered his face in embarrassment, before saying, "When the rules relax more I will come back and give you a kiss on the cheek, Betty."

A staff member then playfully rebuked the Prince, saying "could you please stop flirting with my residents," to which he said, "I'm trying not to. I'm not sure who is flirting more."

William made another visit to Magee's table after interacting with other residents, and asked the elderly lady: "Betty, I don't know who is flirting more, me or you. Talking to you makes me blush. Is there whisky in your tea Betty?"

Magee, grandmother to three and great-grandmother to one, later said about their meeting: "I wanted a kiss from a prince. He asked how old I was and I told him I had just had my 96th birthday and I just asked him for a kiss. He said he couldn't and then I reached out and stroked his cheek. I could go for him in a good way. He is a bit of all right," reports Mail Online.

A part of the adorable exchange was also shared on the social media accounts of the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge, and William has been receiving a lot of love for his gesture. "Diana would be proud," a user commented, while another wrote, "He's just a lovely, kind and steady man. An old soul with a gentle heart, he just connects with everyone. Born to be King."

Communities associated with the Church of Scotland have done an incredible job to continue to support one another during the pandemic — it was great to see some of them at work today, especially Betty ? pic.twitter.com/HE9KTS6FzZ May 23, 2021

William, who began a week-long trip to Scotland on Friday, was joined by Kate on Monday for the rest of the tour. The couple spent the afternoon at Heavy Sound C.I.C., a Scottish community interest company providing music, creative arts, and sports activities in underprivileged areas, where Kate unsuccessfully tried her hands at being a DJ.

The 39-year-old attempted some sound mixing by pressing buttons on the machine, but was embarrassed by the final result that made her laugh and cover her ears. Following the fiasco, her husband of 10 years teased her, "Please turn that off, it's hurting my ears."

Keep up the incredible work @vruscotland in leading the way in finding compassionate, holistic, human-led solutions.



Oh and please do delete that music... pic.twitter.com/wnuOgvDpTI — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 24, 2021

The Duchess also trolled herself, as she said while leaving the room: "Sorry for leaving such a terrible song. Delete it, delete it!" The video of the incident was shared on their social media accounts, with the caption: "Can rule out a music career. Keep up the incredible work Scottish Violence Reduction Unit and please do delete that music..."