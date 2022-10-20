Carla Garza, a Mexican football fan, has become an instant sensation after her x-rated celebrations went viral. She lifted her top to expose her breasts and celebrate wildly as Tigres UANL beat Pachuca last Friday in the first leg of the Apertura quarterfinals.

The Tigres fan was in the stands, and the video shows that she was ready to lift her top as Pierre Gignac stepped up to take a penalty for her team. As soon as the former France international scored, Garza wasted little time to expose her b**bs as she jumped up and down.

Garza's x-rated act was caught on video, and she eventually became the center of attention of fellow supporters. A number of other Tigres fans were quick to move in for a selfie with the topless supporter, and she willingly obliged, as she continued to celebrate Gignac's goal.

Ella es Carla Garza, la aficionada que enloqueció las redes sociales por celebrar gol de Tigres en topless; ya hasta fue invitada a un programa de TV. Aquí su Instagram: https://t.co/s62xedahrP #Viral pic.twitter.com/rQ0P5mUKaW — Plano Informativo (@Planoinforma) October 19, 2022

The Mexican football fan has been known to post racy images, which leave little to the imagination, but it is the first time she has exposed her breasts to the public. As her video went viral - racking up 7.5 million views on Twitter, as per The Sun - football fans on social media took notice.

One fan wrote: "In the words of Patrice Evra, I love this game...Oh my God!!!"

Another added: "Find this lady, I want to send her my life savings."

Garza noticed the attention, and was quick to set up a Twitter account to acknowledge the attention she was garnering. She wrote: "Because there is only one life and GIGNAC makes me live it ayyyy beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ thanks for the good and bad comments a kiss."

The sudden surge in popularity also led to Garza getting invited to appear on a Mexican television show, where she thanked her fans. However, her eye-popping celebrations were eventually in vain as Tigres lost the second leg to Pachuca and were knocked out of the Apertura in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the board of the Liga MX club were not impressed with Garza's celebrations. Tigres management have vowed to ensure that such celebrations are now a thing of the past, with security expected to be heightened to avoid such occurrences.