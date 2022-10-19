A Colombian football player went to extreme levels to distract the opposition in a desperate bid to win a match. Geisson Perea flashed his p**is at the opposition player prior to a free kick in a bid to distract him, sending fans in an uproar.

The X-rated incident occurred during a Colombian First Division match between Santa Fe and Jaguares de Córdoba on Monday, Oct. 17. Perea, who plays for Santa Fe was lining up to defend a freekick, and as the attacker prepared to take the kick, the Colombian professional was seen whipping out his privates.

It was broadcast on live television, but Perea escaped without punishment, as the referee did not see his X-rated flash. It is unclear if the stunt affected the attacking team's player, but he did send the resulting freekick wide off the mark.

One Colombian first division contest was marred by a particularly bizarre moment when Sante Fe defender Geisson Perera pulled down his pants to try and distract an opposition free-kick taker.



Perea's antics have made him an internet sensation after the video went viral, but his club's supporters were not impressed with his actions. Santa Fe fans have called for the defender to be sanctioned with few even calling for the club to sack the player.

One fan wrote: "Geisson Perea deserves to be sanctioned. Embarrassing and unpleasant act. Not a professional."

"Geisson Perea cannot play again with Santa Fe. I hope Sante Fe calls to do something this week," another supporter wrote, imploring the club to take action.

"Shame on that player Geisson Perea from Santa Fe lowering his uniform and showing the referee the one I told you about, Dimayor are we going with a sanction appointment?" a third supporter added.

In the end, Perea's actions were in vain as their opponents, Jaguares, scored a goal in the 94th minute to win the game 2-1. Santa Fe are currently in eighth place in the Primera A division - three points off the leaders - while their opponents are 16th on the table.

It remains to be seen if Perea will face any retrospective action for his indecent exposure during the football game. At the moment, the defender and his team are simply focusing on their next game against Deportivo Cali on Sunday, Oct. 23.