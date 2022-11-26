English football legend Wayne Rooney found out the hard way that English dark humour is not something that everyone can relate to. The DC United manager learned this after receiving a horrified reaction from his players after he made a self-deprecating joke about his penis size as a way to motivate them.

According to the anecdote, the incident happened at a time when DC United was enduring a slump in their Major League Soccer (MLS) campaign. Rooney then decided to make a speech to try to light a fire under his players.

The Manchester United legend then decided that he would make the speech more personal by adding a slice of his personality via a dark joke. According to the report, he claimed that "having a tiny penis never stopped him."

Hilariously, the joke did not have the desired effect. He thought the players would catch on to what he meant, but apparently, some of the players were "horrified."

Rooney was clearly trying to motivate his players through a joke, but the reaction from many of them was not what he expected. A source told Marca: "It was very funny and he hoped using personal references would make it look like the speech was from the heart. But the majority of his side were left bemused and struggled to understand what his sex life and size of his manhood had anything to do with what happens on the pitch."

Indeed, it became clear that the players did not share the British sense of humour. The incident was awkward for everyone involved, and it remains to be seen if Rooney will take the same approach moving forward. The squad does not have much to laugh about after their dismal 2022 season, and Rooney will need to think of other creative ways to motivate the dressing room.

Apart from the joke, Rooney's efforts since arriving in July did not save the club from finishing at the bottom of the MLS table. Preseason for 2023 will start in January, and DC United will surely want to get their campaign off to a much better start.