Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered an escape route from Manchester United with Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami ready to make an offer in January. The Portuguese superstar showed that he has not lost his ruthlessness in front of goal when he netted his 700th goal as the Red Devils beat Everton 2-1 on Sunday.

The five-time Champions League winner was United's top scorer last season, but has endured a nightmare start to the current campaign under Erik ten Hag. The Dutch coach, who initially claimed Ronaldo was part of his plans, has left the forward on the bench for majority of the games this season.

Ronaldo tried to engineer a move away from Old Trafford this summer, but found suitors difficult to come by with the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Juventus turning down his advances. The Portugal skipper is again expected to try to force a move in January, and could be given a lifeline by the Miami-based MLS club.

According to The Sun, David Beckham, who formed Inter Miami in 2018, is keen to take Ronaldo to the MLS in January. The American East Coast club tried their luck earlier this summer, but were rebuffed by United, who were unwilling to sanction a free transfer for the Portuguese attacker.

Beckham's club made the MLS Playoffs last week, and now believe Ronaldo will be available for a minimal fee in January. Inter Miami are ready to offer the five-time Ballon d'Or winner a £30m package to end his disastrous second spell in Manchester in 2023.

Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain is the MLS side's marquee player at the moment, but the former Napoli forward is retiring at the end of the current campaign. Beckham feels Ronaldo's capture will be a massive coup, and is prepared to push to land him in January.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, celebrated reaching a major career milestone on Sunday night when he netted his 700th club goal during United's win over Everton. The 37-year-old came off the bench in the first-half, and it took him little time to put the Red Devils ahead after latching on to Casemiro's pass.

Ten Hag was quick to praise Ronaldo, and indicated that he was counting on him to score more goals for United this season. The Dutchman said: "To score 700 goals is a huge performance. I'm really happy for him. I congratulate him on that performance and I'm also happy as it's his first goal this season in the Premier League. He had to wait for it and I'm sure there will be more goals."