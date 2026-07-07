Former union organiser Carrie Joy Grimes argues structural inequality and shame stall personal wealth more than bad choices.

The modern ritual of checking a bank balance has become an exercise in dread. For millions of people, that glowing screen delivers a familiar, cold spike of panic. Gas prices remain stubbornly high. Grocery bills trigger genuine shock at the till. Wages seem frozen in place while the cost of simply existing continues to climb.

When money triggers this level of emotional distress, the standard self-help manual offers a predictable cure. It tells you to stop buying coffee. It demands that you survive on beans and rice. It insists that your financial salvation lies in total deprivation.

Portland author Carrie Joy Grimes completely rejects this narrative. In her new book, The Joy of Money, Grimes exposes these lectures as a distraction from reality. She argues that the twin engines of financial insecurity are not daily treats, but deep structural inequality and a toxic culture of personal shame.

The Trap of Financial Shame

For Grimes, this battle is deeply personal. She grew up in a household dominated by her father's rigid, church-based views on wealth. In his world, men controlled the capital, women followed orders, and open discussion about money was strictly forbidden.

By the time she left home as a teenager, Grimes had no financial education. She quickly fell into a cycle of missed payments and mounting debt. When her debit card declined at the supermarket, she did not blame a flawed system. Instead, she blamed herself. She lived under the crushing weight of a belief that she was fundamentally broken.

The breakthrough came when she managed to pay off a single, stubborn debt. That small victory broke the psychological spell. Grimes realised that her financial failures were not an identity trait. She changed her internal narrative, telling herself daily that she could be good with money. This shift in mindset altered her behaviour and transformed her bank balance.

Beyond Individual Choice

Traditional financial advice operates on a flawed premise. It assumes every individual starts from the same position and makes choices in a vacuum. Grimes uses a simple analogy to dismantle this myth. Life deals everyone a hand of cards, and you must play the hand you hold. However, we do not all receive the same deck. Some individuals receive a bounty of high-value cards, whilst others start with almost nothing.

Grimes insists that while individual responsibility is the baseline, it is highly limiting to believe that financial hardship equals personal failure. Before entering the personal finance space, Grimes spent years working as a union organiser across the American Midwest. She watched nursing home staff, hospital workers, and childcare providers struggle with the exact same financial terror she had survived.

These workers did not lift themselves up by cutting out small pleasures. They built power by standing together. They used their collective strength to bargain for higher wages and better conditions.

Grimes applies this exact philosophy to personal finance. She coins the phrase 'latte celibacy' to describe the joyless, hyper-restrictive budgets pushed by traditional gurus. Behavioral science shows that these extreme restrictions inevitably fail. If a budget contains nothing that feels good, human beings will eventually abandon it.

The Reality of the Modern Economy

The collective anxiety gripping consumers is not an illusion. Recent data from the Federal Reserve confirms a grim reality: inflation is outstripping wage growth. For the first time in recent memory, workers are actively moving backwards.

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This economic shift occurs against a backdrop of historic wealth disparity. The public watches news of the world's first trillionaire while their own bills become unmanageable. The costs of healthcare, education, and energy have soared far beyond the reach of normal salaries.

Grimes points out that the everyday person possesses excellent economic common sense. If people feel stuck, they are right. Individual frugality cannot fix a system where the basic rules are weighted against the working class. True progress requires people to unite, using group size to bargain for lower costs and fairer rules.

Emphasising the Delightfully Boring

The systemic hurdles are immense, but Grimes offers a remarkably simple roadmap for individual survival. She urges people to ignore the toxic, high-risk financial trends dominating social media platforms like TikTok.

The rise of meme stocks, cryptocurrency fast tracks, and speculative markets is born out of desperation. Young people view the traditional path to retirement as an impossible journey, so they take dangerous gambles.

Grimes advocates for a strategy that she calls delightfully boring. Wealth building does not require complex algorithms. The formula is straightforward: create a clear budget, eliminate high-interest debt, and maximise your tax-advantaged retirement accounts. In the US, this means prioritizing accounts like a 401(k), an IRA, or a 403(b) before taking any other financial risks.

Money is not inherently complicated. By shedding personal shame and acknowledging systemic realities, individuals can finally regain control of their financial lives.