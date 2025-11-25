Eva Green has been cast as Aunt Ophelia in the third season of Netflix's Wednesday. The French actor, known for her roles in Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children and Dark Shadows, will play Morticia Addams's missing sister, a character whose ominous presence was hinted at during the Season 2 finale.

A Dark Family Secret

Ophelia Frump was introduced briefly in the closing moments of Season 2, seen from behind with a flower crown as she scrawled the chilling message 'Wednesday must die' on a wall. Morticia had described her sister as missing after losing control of her powers as a Raven, a storyline that mirrored Wednesday's own struggles with her psychic abilities.

The season ended with Morticia handing Wednesday Ophelia's old journal, triggering a dreadful vision of Ophelia imprisoned in a dungeon‑like room within Grandmama Hester's mansion. This cliffhanger set the stage for her full emergence in Season 3.

Eva Green's Casting

Showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar said Green was their ideal choice for the role, praising her 'elegant, haunting, and beautifully unpredictable' qualities. They explained that her presence would expand the world of Wednesday and add new dimensions to the family's story.

Green herself expressed excitement about joining the series, saying she was eager to bring her own 'touch of cuckoo‑ness' to the Addams family. Her casting also reunites her with director Tim Burton, with whom she has collaborated on several projects, continuing a creative partnership that shapes the series' distinctive tone.

Impact on the Addams Family

Millar noted that Ophelia's reappearance would strike the family 'like a bomb', forcing Morticia to confront unresolved pain and unanswered questions. The storyline promises to heighten the tension between the sisters while forcing Wednesday to grapple with her own powers and destiny.

The introduction of Ophelia adds a new layer to the Addams family dynamic, positioning her as both a threat and a tragic figure. Her connection to Morticia and Wednesday ensures that her role will be central to the unfolding drama, while her ominous graffiti sets a foreboding tone for the season.

Success of the Series

Wednesday has become one of Netflix's most successful shows. Season 2, released earlier in 2025, became the fourth most‑watched English‑language series of all time on the platform, following the record‑breaking success of Season 1, which remains the most‑watched series overall.

The returning cast includes Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, Catherine Zeta‑Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, Joanna Lumley as Grandmama Hester, and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, alongside Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, and others.

Aunt Ophelia has arrived.



Woefully welcoming Eva Green to WEDNESDAY Season 3. pic.twitter.com/wDA8pkQw7k — Netflix (@netflix) November 25, 2025

Looking Ahead

With Eva Green stepping into the role of Aunt Ophelia, Season 3 promises to push the series into darker territory. The graffiti 'Wednesday must die' has already set a chilling tone, and Ophelia's re‑emergence is expected to challenge the Addams family.

As fans await further production details, the casting of Green ensures that Wednesday's next chapter will be both haunting and unpredictable, cementing the show's place as Netflix's biggest gothic hit.