Kevin Spacey has moved to correct reports claiming he is homeless, releasing a video on Instagram to clarify that recent headlines about his living situation were misleading.

The 66-year-old actor said that while he has been staying in hotels and Airbnb properties, he is not 'homeless in the colloquial sense' and criticised the way his remarks were presented in the media.

The clarification follows a story published by The Telegraph, which triggered widespread speculation about the actor's circumstances.

Spacey Challenges Misleading Reports

In his Instagram video, Spacey acknowledged that the confusion stemmed from comments he made which were taken out of context. He explained that he currently lives in hotels and Airbnb rentals, travelling to wherever work requires him to be, similar to how he lived early in his career.

He emphasised that he had not intended to suggest he was experiencing homelessness in the same way as those living on the streets or facing severe hardship. 'My heart goes out to them ... I am not one of them, nor was I attempting to say that I was,' Spacey said.

He then criticised The Telegraph for publishing what he described as a misleading headline, arguing that it undermined the work of its own journalist in favour of click-bait.

The actor also expressed gratitude to the many supporters who contacted him after the article circulated. 'To the thousands of people who have reached out over the past few days offering me a place to stay, or have just asked if I'm okay ... let me first say that I am truly touched by your generosity,' he said.

Fans and Colleagues Rally Behind Spacey

Since posting his video, Spacey has received a wave of supportive messages from fans and fellow performers. One admirer wrote: 'I was truly happy to see this video ... Cinema just wasn't the same without you, Kevin Spacey!'

Former House of Cards colleague Odell Richardson Jr. also paid tribute, recalling their time working together on the series. 'Salute to you Mr Spacey ... I was honoured to be there with you all ... I'm forever grateful for the opportunity,' he wrote.

Another supporter praised Spacey for addressing the matter directly and commended his recent concert, Songs & Stories, describing it as a memorable performance.

Career Continues Amid Renewed Public Attention

Despite previous controversies, Spacey continues to participate in film and theatre projects and remains active in industry circles. Over the course of his career, he has delivered acclaimed performances in films including American Beauty, The Usual Suspects and Seven, and became a household name for his portrayal of Frank Underwood in Netflix's House of Cards.

Today, Spacey is pursuing opportunities that align with his creative interests and public engagements, while continuing to counter inaccurate reports about his personal life.