Wendy Williams is not letting anyone tell her what to do once the COVID-19 pandemic is over especially not Idris Elba, who is asking people to stay home for a week every year to reflect on the crisis.

The talk show host made her thoughts known about the "Luther" star being an "authoritarian on telling us what to do" during Wednesday's "Wendy @Home" show. The 55-year old incredulously asked "Is he serious?", when she heard him suggest a worldwide annual week-long isolation after the pandemic.

"I don't need to be reminded of this. This is something you'll never forget," Williams scoffed adding, "Will you ever forget it? Do you have to self-quarantine, next year this time? I don't."

She then told Elba to "sit down" and explained that she has no problem staying home for a week. But, she argued that it does not have to be mandatory, and not for a reason such as reflecting on the pandemic.

"First of all, I love being in my home, so it's nothing for me to stay in the house for a week. But, I don't need to do it to self-reflect on this disaster going on right now," Williams said.

Idris pitched the idea of "hibernation" in his interview with the Associated Press on Monday. He said it could help people remember the COVID-19 pandemic and think of one another.

"During the time of crisis, you know, you kind of want to be close to home, I think that the world should dedicate a week of quarantine every year just to remember this time and remember each other, I really do," the "Dark Tower" star said, adding that if animals can do it then humans can too.

"Other species use it, it's called hibernation, but it does remind you that the world doesn't tick on your time," he explained.

Elba and his model wife, Sabrina Dhowre, were among the first known Hollywood celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19 next to Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson. They have now fully recovered from the "definitely scary and unsettling and nervous" experience.