Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision not to be there for Princess Diana's memorial party later this month is said to be the right thing to do given the status of their relationship with the royals.

English journalist Clemmie Moodie claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a good call to snub the gathering intended to thank donors who helped fund the princess' statue. It is said there will be 100 guests including David Furnish and Elton John.

"In the case of the Princess Diana memorial party at Kensington Palace, the pair were damned if they did attend — and damned if they didn't," she wrote in an editorial piece for The Sun adding, "Had the Duke and Duchess of Sussex jumped on to their favourite private jet to make an appearance at the postponed event, they'd have been, in metaphorical terms, hanged, drawn and quartered."

Moodie claimed that nobody wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Princess Diana's memorial party, least of all Prince William. Certainly also not the late royal's siblings, Earl Spencer, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and Lady Jane Fellowes, who do not want drama to interfere in the celebration of their sister's life and "who understandably, just want the day to be about their late sister and nothing else."

"Nor the Princess of Wales's friends and former members of staff who must, surely, see Harry's petulance and weep. And, finally — perhaps most importantly — neither do the majority of the Great British Public who have, finally, had their fill of the endlessly hypocritical duo," the journalist added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were expected to be there for Princess Diana's memorial given the lax travel restrictions from the US to the UK. They would have reportedly been spared from doing COVID-19 quarantine. Expectations are especially high for the Duke of Sussex to be there given that it is an hour-long celebration for his mother attended by friends and family.

However, a spokesperson for the couple said they would not be there at the event which will take place a week from Tuesday. Prince Harry was there for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace in July, but he did not extend his stay and flew right back to be with his family in America. At that time, Meghan Markle had recently given birth to Lilibet Diana on June 4.