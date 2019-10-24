ITV Documentary "Harry and Meghan: The African Adventure" was recently released and has become the talk of the town. The short movie that documented the couple's royal tour to the South African continent attracted enormous reaction from the viewers, media personalities and commentators specifically for Meghan Markle's remarks on media's treatment of her.

Meanwhile, Tom Bradby, the British journalist who worked on the production of the documentary, opened up about his experience with the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex during the shooting. Even though everything looked exciting during their royal tour, Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry looked aggrieved behind-the-camera.

Bardby appeared on "Good Morning America" and spoke about his interaction with Meghan and Harry. "I knew that everything wasn't entirely rosy behind the scenes," he revealed.

"I think the reality I found was just a couple that just seemed a bit bruised and vulnerable," Bradby said in the clip . "I think with mental health...we have to be very careful with what words you use, but that was the story I found. And it seemed the right journalistic thing to do, to try and tell that story as empathetically as I could. And you know as well as I do, as a journalist, there are different moments. And that just felt like the approach I should take on this occasion."

Over the past few months, the royal couple has been under severe media scrutiny over their private jet travels and Meghan's feud with her father. British Television network ITV News released a clip from the documentary wherein she talked about British press and intense media scrutiny. The duchess was almost on the verge of breaking down.

In other news, the 38-year-old royal rejected a formal curtsy for a sweet warm hug. According to People, on her recent outing at One Young World Summit's opening ceremony at Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday, Kate Robertson, one of the two founders, approached her with a formal greeting on stage. However, the royal member of the British family went in for a hug with her arms outstretched.

This was her first public engagement since the release of ITV documentary. Meghan wore a purple midi dress by Aritzia and paired it with navy blue pumps. She is the Vice-President of Queen Elizabeth's Commonwealth Trust that will be associating with One Young World for the Summit in London.