"Westworld" fans were treated with a surprising "Game of Thrones" crossover in season 3 episode 2. The HBO's science fiction television series made references to the megahit fantasy drama television series and featured some exciting cameos.

The episode was aptly titled "The Winter Line" and featured "Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss. Written by Matt Pitts and the show's co-creator Lisa Joy, the episode was helmed by Richard J. Lewis wherein the duo played the role of lab technicians working on a Medieval World.

It was not only Benioff and Weiss from "Game of Thrones" who made the appearance, but the star of "Game of Thrones'" concluding season Drogon the Dragon was also present in the scenes. In the scene, the director-duo can be seen talking about taking a new job in Costa Rica. Weiss then moves towards Drogon with a saw and talks about "chopping it up" in the Westworld lab.

While the Drogon's appearance came as a surprise to the fans, Weiss and Benioff's cameo was announced previously. Meanwhile, speaking to Variety, the showrunner Lia Joy and Jonathan Nolan revealed who was the mastermind behind the epic crossover.

Turns out, the author and "Game of Thrones" executive producer George R.R. Martin gave them the idea for the GOT-Westworld crossover. Nolan and Joy have been friends with Benioff and Weiss since they started filming "Westworld" season 1.

"We're also friendly with George R.R. Martin, and George had consistently since the first season said, "We've got to do a tie-in with 'Game of Thrones.'" People forget that George was originally a TV writer and he came up in the TV world in which you'd occasionally have these crossover shows, which the fans would f—ing freak out over. So George had always been pitching the crossover show," Nolan told the publication.

Apart from "Game of Thrones" crossover, the show featured moments from Warworld when Maeve is rescued by Hector. Bernard finds out that he was a host in the Westworld and Ashley was protecting his secret. The show ended with Maeve waking up in the real world wherein she learns she must help Serac kill Dolores despite her unwillingness.

