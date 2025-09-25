The end is near for Hawkins, and fans are buzzing with excitement for the premiere of Stranger Things Season 5. The blockbuster sci-fi series is set to conclude with its fifth and final season, which will be released in three dramatic parts, promising an epic conclusion to the beloved saga.

The first two volumes of Stranger Things Season 5 will be released on 26 November and 25 December 2025, with the finale on 31 December. While details have been limited, here is everything we know about the upcoming Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 1.

'Chapter One: The Crawl': What We Know About the Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 1

The first episode of Season 5 is titled 'Chapter One: The Crawl' and will be released on Netflix on 26 November 2025. Fans initially predicted it to drop around late 2024 or early 2025, since production was briefly delayed by the Hollywood writers' strike last year. Fortunately, filming got back on track in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Less is known about the specific plot details, but the episode will surely pick up where the Season 4 finale left off. However, during Stranger Things Day 2023, the official Stranger Things Writers' account unveiled the first few lines from the script, which read: 'DARKNESS. The sound of COLD WIND. GROANING TREES. And... A CHILD'S VOICE. Singing a familiar song.'

On 6 November 2024, the German, Portuguese and French versions of the episode title were revealed, which slightly deviate from the English version. The German version translates as 'the search' (Die Suche) while the Portuguese and French versions translate to English as 'rescue mission' (Missao de resgates and Mission de Secours).

What the Duffer Brothers Have Revealed About the Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 1 Plot

The Duffer Brothers divulged that the script for the first episode was completed in late September 2022. Speaking with Collider, Matt Duffer said: 'Season 5 is going to start pedal to the metal. We're not going to do the ramp-up. There's no time... it's just going to be going 100 miles an hour from the beginning.'

The final season will continue from the conclusion of Season 4, with Hawkins teetering on the edge of annihilation following Vecna's assault. The story is anticipated to explore the origins of the Upside Down, addressing questions that have persisted since the show's inception. A significant narrative arc will centre on Eleven's final confrontation with Vecna as she must safeguard her friends and Hawkins from complete destruction. You can watch the first Stranger Things Season 5 teaser below:

The Hawkins Gang Is Back: Who Is Returning for the Stranger Things Season 5?

The Hawkins gang is making a robust comeback, featuring Millie Bobby Brown reprising her role as Eleven, alongside Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair. Winona Ryder and David Harbour will also return as Joyce Byers and Jim Hopper, respectively.

Other stars set to return include Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, and Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair. The final season will also star Jamie Campbell Bower as Henry Creel/Vecna and Linda Hamilton in a new role.

Will a Main Character Die in the Stranger Things Season 5?

A highly contentious rumour pertains to the demise of a cherished main character. Although information is limited, fans are already conjecturing about potential fatalities. The Duffer Brothers have alluded to substantial character deaths, a development that is likely to provoke discussions and possibly polarise the fanbase as they prepare for possible heartache.

While this marks the end of the main series, it is not the end of the road for its creators. The Duffer Brothers have already signed a massive new overall deal with Paramount Pictures, signalling a busy future beyond the world of Hawkins.

