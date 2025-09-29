It was the moment Baltimore Ravens fans dreaded. Midway through the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Lamar Jackson limped off with a hamstring injury. He never returned, leaving supporters asking the same question: what really happened to Jackson, and when will he be back?

The Injury That Stunned Ravens Fans

Jackson's setback came after he was sacked by Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis. Initially listed as 'questionable to return', the two-time NFL MVP stayed on the sidelines for the rest of the game.

CBS cameras caught him with his right leg wrapped, flexing it occasionally but showing little sign of re-entering the contest.

Before the knock, Jackson had completed 14 of 20 passes for 147 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while also rushing for 48 yards on six carries. But with the Ravens trailing 30–13 at the time, his absence only compounded their problems.

QB Lamar Jackson (hamstring) is questionable to return. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 28, 2025

Understanding Hamstring Injuries in Sport

According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, hamstring strains are common among athletes in sprint-heavy sports such as football. The injury ranges from a mild pull to a complete tear, with recovery times varying from a couple of weeks to several months depending on severity.

For a quarterback like Jackson, whose game relies heavily on explosive runs and mobility, even a moderate hamstring issue poses a serious concern. A mistimed return could risk re-injury and a longer spell on the sidelines.

Harbaugh And Teammates React

Head coach John Harbaugh attempted to play down fears, insisting there was 'nothing that looks season-ending by any stretch'. However, he declined to confirm how long Jackson might be out, stressing that further evaluations were needed.

Teammates echoed both worry and support. Safety Kyle Hamilton admitted, 'Losing Lamar is losing Lamar. I don't know how serious it is, but we'll see. Praying for him.' Meanwhile, analysts noted that the Ravens are already "decimated by injuries" with several defensive starters also sidelined.

When Could Jackson Return?

The good news for Baltimore is that Jackson's injury is not expected to rule him out for the season. Yet hamstrings are notoriously unpredictable. If it is a grade 1 strain, Jackson could be back within two to three weeks. A grade 2 or partial tear, however, could sideline him for up to two months.

The Ravens face the Houston Texans next, and if Jackson cannot play, backup Cooper Rush will make his first start for Baltimore. With the team already at 1–3, their worst start in a decade, his absence could prove pivotal in shaping their season.

For now, the franchise and its fans can only wait anxiously for test results—hoping their star man's return comes sooner rather than later.

What Fans Say

On social media, fans voiced both concern and frustration. The consensus? Better to lose a game or two now than risk losing Jackson for the rest of the season.

The Ravens' saving grace is a relatively forgiving schedule ahead. But unless their star man heals quickly, the team may struggle to keep up with AFC rivals like the Chiefs and Bills.

One thing is certain: Baltimore's hopes live and die by the health of Lamar Jackson's hamstrings.