Netflix has given the first look at its new romantic thriller starring Lily James and Armie Hammer. The duo will star alongside the likes of Kristin Scott Thomas in the film, which is based on Daphne du Maurier's 1938 novel of the same name.

Here's your first look at Armie Hammer, Lily James, and Kristin Scott Thomas in REBECCA, from director Ben Wheatley.



On Netflix globally 21 October. pic.twitter.com/jZ5vderalT — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 7, 2020

In the new Netflix film "Rebecca" Lily James, 31, will play the role of a newly married young woman who arrives at Manderley in England following a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer). Netflix released a series of pictures from the film. The photos show a passionate moment between Mrs de Winters and Maxim.

However, when she returns, she finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim's first wife. Rebecca's haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley's sinister housekeeper, Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas).

The script has been adapted from the famous gothic novel by Jane Goldman, Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, and is directed by Ben Wheatley.The novel was previously adapted by Alfred Hitchcock in a 1940 film. The film won two Oscars, including Best Picture.

Speaking about the role at a BAFTA masterclass in 2019, James revealed that the adaption left her suffering "panic attacks". "I found it really hard to let go of the character [de Winter]. She's really bullied and gaslighted, she lives in a difficult headspace. I kept having panic attacks after it finished, I couldn't shake it off," the actress said.

Talking about her time on "Downton Abbey," she called it "high pressure" but "the best opportunity".

"I learned to do screen acting in the most high-pressured environment – I felt like I couldn't make a mistake on Downton Abbey. But on the other hand it was the best opportunity I could ever have been given, it's such an ensemble piece, so I was learning from the best straight away," James added.

"Rebecca" is scheduled to release on Netflix on Oct. 21. It also stars Keeley Hawes, Ann Dowd, Sam Riley, Tom Goodman-Hill, Mark Lewis Jones, John Hollingworth and Bill Paterson.