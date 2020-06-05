"Where are you," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson asked the American leadership in his passionate message about the Black Lives Matter movement, seemingly targeting President Donald Trump who is being criticised for his take on the anti-racism protests.

"Where are you? Where is our leader at this time? At this time when our country is down on its knees begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain, begging and pleading with its arms out just wanting to be heard," Dwayne Johnson asks in the video message, shared by him on his social media accounts on Wednesday.

"Where are you? #normalizeequality #blacklivesmatter," the 48-year-old captioned the 8.25 minutes long video.

"Where is our compassionate leader who is going to step up to our country who is down on its knees and extend a hand and say 'You stand up. Stand up with me. Stand up with me, because I've got you. I've got you. I've got you, I hear you, I'm listening to you and you have my word that I'm going to do everything in my power, till my dying day, to my last breath to do everything I can to create the change that's needed, to normalize equality because black lives matter," the "Jumanji" actor further said in his video, without mentioning the POTUS by his name.

The former wrestler also addressed the section of people who advocate that "black lives matter" should be replaced by "all lives matter," and said: "of course all lives matter, but in this moment right now, this defining pivotal, explosive moment where our country is down on its knees, the floorboards of our country are becoming unhinged in this moment, we must say the words 'black lives matter.'"

The star also criticised the use of military force on protesters, a move for which Trump has faced huge opposition, and argued that treating the moment with compassion would yield more positive, long-term results.

"There is military force that has been deployed on our own people. Looters? Yes. Criminals? Absolutely. But our protesters who are begging and pleading, our protesters who are in pain.... You know you would be surprised how people in pain would respond when you say to them 'I care about you,'" the actor said.

Apart from Johnson, several other A-list celebrities have been protesting and speaking against the unfair treatment of the black community, joining the 'Black Lives Matter' movement which has gained momentum since the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota on May 25.