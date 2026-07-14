Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews has reportedly been taken back to Dubai's Al-Awir prison in July after an arrest over alleged unpaid debts, with one inmate claiming guards shaved his head and threw his wig in the bin, leaving him 'fuming' on the wing.

Katie Price's Husband Lee Andrews 'Fuming' Over Prison Wig Drama

The news came after Andrews was detained in the United Arab Emirates over civil debt cases that have shadowed his whirlwind marriage to Price and his self-styled millionaire image.

Reports shared with UK tabloids state that Andrews was first held in isolation, before being transferred back onto a wing at Al-Awir, a desert jail on the outskirts of Dubai known locally for holding debtors and fraud suspects. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

According to an anonymous inmate quoted in reports, Andrews arrived back on the wing with a shaved head and without the hairpiece he has been widely mocked for online. The source alleged that the businessman, who has previously appeared on social media with much fuller hair, was furious that his wig had been confiscated and disposed of, and that he now had to face other prisoners clean-shaven and visibly frustrated.

In case you missed it, previous coverage has already fixated on Andrews' changing hair, filters and apparent attempts to 'reinvent' his look following his earlier release.

The inmate told reporters that Andrews had 'a face like thunder' when he walked back into the communal area and that fellow prisoners had been joking for weeks about his 'ridiculous wig.'

The same source claimed Andrews had been insisting the wig was his real hair, only to return to the wing bald after prison staff shaved his head and allegedly binned the hairpiece.

Wig Row Sits On Top Of Serious Dubai Debt Cases

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For context, Andrews' hair drama is just one strand of a wider set of civil and debt proceedings said to be linked to his detention.

Court documents cited by UK outlets claim Andrews faces at least two separate debt cases in Dubai, including a large bill allegedly owed to a rental car firm, Rotana Star, dating back to 2022.

One filing reportedly states that he has an outstanding balance of 266,060 dirhams, which publications approximate at around £54,000, relating to a vehicle hire that was never fully paid.

A second case, described in reports as an unpaid legal bill, is said to involve a further 74,817.50 dirhams, roughly £15,000, owed to a UAE law firm for fees recorded in January last year.

These debts are understood to have triggered a warrant and have been cited as the reason Andrews could not leave Dubai without alerting the Criminal Investigation Department, although he was initially not classed as 'actively wanted' by police.

When he was first jailed, his representatives reportedly asked a judge to free him long enough to access his bank accounts and settle the sums, insisting he was not involved in fraud or espionage despite some of the wilder stuff circulating online.

An earlier Daily Mail and Sun-linked investigation, along with court-related reporting, has also referenced separate allegations involving forgery and a travel ban connected to a £200,000 loan, although those claims sit in a different legal lane from the current debt cases.

Hertfordshire Police previously confirmed that complaints sent to them about Andrews had been passed to Dubai authorities once it was established the alleged incidents fell under UAE jurisdiction. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Inmates Mock 'Vain' Andrews As He Boasts About Release

Reports from inside Al-Awir suggest Andrews has been telling other prisoners that his release is imminent and that money to resolve his debts is already 'sorted,' even as he remains behind bars.

The anonymous inmate quoted in recent coverage claimed Andrews had been 'mouthing off' about getting out soon, much as he allegedly did during his previous stint, and that this kind of bravado has made him unpopular with men serving longer sentences.

According to that source, the only comic relief some prisoners feel they have is laughing about Andrews' hair and his apparent obsession with his appearance.

He was described as a 'vain b******' who cannot stand having his hair cut off, with the wig saga becoming its own running joke inside the jail.

Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews revealed his 'new hair' which appears to have 'grown' in a mere six days as he posted from Dubai on Thursday after his release from prison.



It's a stick on wig isn't it? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6JTyewI0nV — G R I F T Y (@GriftReport) June 18, 2026

To recall, Andrews has repeatedly portrayed himself as a wealthy businessman on social media, claiming to own multiple sports cars and to live a luxury lifestyle in Dubai. That image jarred when he was first photographed leaving Al-Awir, then returned after being arrested again, with UK outlets highlighting the tension between the curated posts and the stark reality of debt proceedings.

On TikTok, X and Instagram, clips of Andrews' transformation claims, fuller hair and jail-related boasts have drawn both ridicule and sceptical commentary, although exact post counts and engagement figures have not been independently reviewed here.

Katie Price Back In UK Spotlight With New Sky Documentary

The reported return of Katie Price's husband to prison coincides with Price herself stepping back into the UK media spotlight. For starters, the former glamour model has been promoting her new Sky documentary, Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, which promises a look at her personal and professional life, including her turbulent relationships and finances.

The timing means Price's public narrative, crafted in interviews and reality-style formats, is playing out as fresh questions hover over her latest husband's legal standing abroad.

Price has already hinted in other interviews that she will not blindly pay large sums to secure Andrews' freedom, noting one request for around £140,000 in relation to his earlier detention and reportedly warning that she would consider divorce if he did not fully explain the situation.

Meanwhile, Andrews has continued to post online when not behind bars, sharing filtered clips and hair updates that sit uneasily beside allegations of unpaid bills and legal files being passed between UK and UAE authorities.

As ever with Dubai debt stories, the hard proof will come from court records and official police statements rather than anonymous prison gossip, but right now it is that binned wig, and a shaved head in a desert jail, that have captured public attention.