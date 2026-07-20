Katie Price has been left humiliated and upset after reports emerged that her husband Lee Andrews allegedly tried to sell a non-existent sex tape for £250,000 while locked up in Dubai. The reality star issued a sharp denial, insisting the video never existed and that the claims were false and deeply misleading.

The news came after Andrews, who is reportedly back behind bars at Dubai's Al Awir prison over alleged fraud and unpaid debts, sent a voice note to a friend in which he discussed flogging the tape for a quarter of a million pounds. The Sun, which first published the recording, said the message was sent before his latest arrest.

To recall, this is not the first time Andrews has been detained in the UAE. He was freed in June after an earlier spell in custody on fraud accusations, only to be transferred to Al Awir this month over multiple unpaid debt cases, including a disputed car rental bill reportedly worth about £54,000. Court documents seen by the newspaper also referenced a separate claim for roughly £15,000 in legal fees.

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Price's statement made clear she had no part in any such recording and felt abused by the publicity. 'This story is completely untrue,' she said. 'I have never made such a tape, and any suggestion otherwise is false and deeply misleading.'

She added that the claims appeared to hinge on a voice note from Lee discussing a tape that 'does not exist and never will.'

She went further, describing the material as having been passed on by a third party and not reflecting reality. 'I feel incredibly upset, abused and humiliated that such serious and false allegations have been shared publicly without any factual basis,' Price said.

According to reports, when Andrews was told that releasing or selling intimate footage without consent would be illegal, he allegedly claimed he was only joking. That detail, if accurate, does little to blunt the sting for Price, who has spent years managing her public image through documentaries and interviews.

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

Katie Price Left 'Humiliated and Upset' Over Family Fallout

The row has unfolded against a backdrop of strained family ties. Price and Andrews wed earlier this year after meeting in Dubai, a whirlwind that blindsided her children. Junior and Princess, her eldest with Peter Andre, have said they found out about the engagement and wedding via a family group chat and had not met Lee in person.

Princess called the pace 'impulsiveness on a whole different level,' while Junior described the situation as 'shocking and odd.'

For context, Andrews has previously claimed he 'adopted' Price's five children, a remark Peter Andre dismissed as categorically untrue. In a Father's Day message, Andrews called the kids a 'handful' and said he was 'juggling' them, comments that did little to ease tensions.

Price has not publicly addressed those adoption claims, but her recent Sky documentary, Katie Price: Nothing to Hide, touched on her relationships and motherhood, with Price admitting she had hurt people and apologising for past mistakes.

Friends have suggested Price is plotting her revenge, although what that might look like remains unclear. What is clear is the reputational hit. A sex tape allegation, even if baseless, is the sort of story that sticks, and the £250,000 figure makes it wild enough to dominate headlines.

Official responses have been limited to Price's statement and press reports citing prison sources and court documents. Dubai police have not issued a public comment on the alleged debts or the voice note, and Andrews continues to deny any wrongdoing and allegations he is a conman.

If there is a broader lesson here, it is that the price of impulsive romance can be steep. Price has built a career on turning personal drama into content, but this episode feels different. It is one thing to document breakdowns and bad decisions. It is another to be dragged into a financial scheme you say never happened.