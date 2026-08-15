Celebrity commentator Perez Hilton was rushed to hospital in Miami-Dade County on 4 August 2026 after being treated for an overdose and injuries following an apparent act of self-harm during a TikTok livestream, according to a newly reported law enforcement incident report.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office report details how Hilton's sister found the distressed influencer naked and covered in blood before emergency responders arrived at the scene.

For context, the distressing digital broadcast caused immediate panic among viewers who contacted authorities to report the unfolding crisis at Hilton's Miami home. The incident came after several months of mounting mental health struggles for the veteran media personality, according to his family, following a life-threatening medical emergency earlier this year.

A Terrifying Encounter at the Family Home

According to the incident documentation, Hilton's sister, Barbara Lavandeira, became deeply concerned when she noticed her brother acting strangely quiet behind a locked bathroom door. When he eventually unlocked the door after she repeatedly asked if he was alright, Lavandeira said she found Hilton naked and covered in blood.

Lavandeira immediately acted to protect Hilton's three young children, taking them out of the residence and placing them safely inside her vehicle. According to the report, Hilton later came outside while still naked and injured and approached the vehicle, prompting his sister to leave as authorities responded to the scene.

The incident report says emergency responders treated Hilton for an overdose and multiple lacerations before he was transported to hospital. He has remained hospitalised while receiving treatment for his physical injuries and mental health.

The latest police report provides additional detail about an incident that authorities had previously described as a mental health crisis involving livestreamed self-harm. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said deputies used de-escalation measures before Hilton was safely transported for medical care.

Sources close to the situation have also claimed that Hilton feels deeply mortified by the public ordeal and has allegedly expressed a desire to view the viral footage of the incident. That account has not been independently confirmed, and Hilton has not publicly addressed the claim while receiving treatment.

Months of Escalating Health Struggles

Speaking recently in a detailed interview, Lavandeira shed light on the mental health difficulties her brother had been experiencing in the weeks leading up to the incident. She explained that Hilton had been receiving professional treatment for severe depression and anxiety, with his condition worsening after a serious hospitalisation earlier in 2026.

In March 2026, Hilton spent 21 days in hospital after developing an ulcer that perforated and led to sepsis. During that medical emergency, Hilton underwent surgery and other procedures while doctors treated the infection and complications that developed during his hospital stay.

The physical trauma of that major medical crisis required a lengthy recovery, leaving Hilton feeling profoundly exhausted and hopeless as he struggled to regain his former strength, according to his sister. Weeks before the TikTok incident, he opened up to his mother and sister, telling them he felt empty and believed he had become a burden to his family.

During that emotional conversation, Hilton said he had taken leftover prescription painkillers remaining from his surgical recovery during a sleepless night because he wanted to sleep, according to Lavandeira. She urged him to seek psychiatric treatment, and Hilton subsequently admitted himself voluntarily to hospital for several days.

A Tragic Setback on the Path to Recovery

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Following his initial discharge from the psychiatric unit, the online personality appeared to be making positive strides by spending time with family and attending individual therapy. He also began using emotional management techniques learned during treatment to help manage his mental health, according to his sister.

Hilton attended a therapy session on 3 August, one day before the incident, and his family believed he remained engaged with his treatment. On the morning of 4 August 2026, he completed an assessment for an intensive outpatient programme, with group treatment expected to begin the following week.

Yet despite those efforts, the crisis later that day underscored the severity of the mental health difficulties Hilton had been experiencing. His family has said he faces a lengthy recovery and is receiving medical and psychiatric care following the incident.

Hilton remains hospitalised, while his family has asked for privacy and compassion as he continues his physical and mental health recovery.