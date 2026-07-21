Keith Urban reportedly tried to salvage his marriage to Nicole Kidman after their separation, but sources say the actress had already moved on and made it clear the relationship was over. The reported dynamic between the former couple, with insiders claiming Urban 'absolutely wanted' Kidman back while she remained firm on ending their 19-year union.

For context, the pair announced their separation in late September 2025 after nearly two decades together, with Kidman filing for divorce in Nashville courts shortly after. Multiple outlets reported they had been living apart since the summer of that year, a split allegedly initiated by the musician himself.

Nicole Kidman's Post-Divorce Focus on Co-Parenting

Read more Is Nicole Kidman Single? 'Lost' Keith Urban Allegedly 'Struggling' As Ex Sparks Paul Salem Romance Rumours Is Nicole Kidman Single? 'Lost' Keith Urban Allegedly 'Struggling' As Ex Sparks Paul Salem Romance Rumours

The Babygirl actress, now 59, 'made it clear the marriage was over' and is concentrating on maintaining what sources describe as a healthy co-parenting relationship with Urban for their two daughters.

Romance, according to the insider, is strictly 'off the table.'

Kidman and Urban, who wed in 2006, finalised their divorce in January 2026 when they reached a custody agreement for Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15.

Court documents show the actress was granted 306 days a year with the girls, while the country star would have them every other weekend.

Speaking publicly about the split for the first time in March, Kidman said she was doing 'all right,' adding: 'I am, because I'm always going to be moving toward what's good. What I'm grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That's that. Everything else I don't discuss out of respect.'

She emphasised that she and Urban remain committed to co-parenting, saying: 'I'm staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that's what we'll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.'

Keith Urban Denies Family Feud Rumours

Earlier this month, Urban appeared to push back against speculation of a family rift when he posted a birthday tribute to Sunday on his Instagram Stories on 7 July. 'HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUNCHKIN 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈 love you Dad xxxx,' he captioned a photo of his eldest daughter.

This comes after Sunday seemingly re-followed her father on social media in recent weeks, having previously unfollowed him in April amid the divorce turmoil. Sources told the Daily Mail that Sunday's decision to cut digital ties came after she and her sister reportedly refused to meet Urban's rumoured new girlfriend, Karley Scott Collins.

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt, particularly when it comes to the personal lives of celebrities navigating high-profile splits.

The situation reflects a broader pattern in celebrity divorces where children become caught in the crossfire of public speculation. Sunday, who recently walked in Dior's Paris Fashion Week show for the second consecutive year, has been notably reserved about her parents' separation despite her growing presence in the fashion world.

What's interesting here is how both parties seem determined to present a united front for their daughters, even as rumours swirl about Urban's personal life and Kidman's reported emotional distance.

The actress has been careful to emphasise family unity in her public statements, while Urban's social media activity suggests he's trying to maintain close relationships with his children.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.