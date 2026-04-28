George R.R. Martin's 'A Song of Ice and Fire' remains one of the most popular fantasy books of all time, with its television adaptation also becoming a global hit. While the HBO series has already ended, the author isn't done writing more 'Game of Thrones' stories.

'A Song of Ice & Fire' currently has five books, and two are still on the way, along with more prequels and spinoffs.

The Winds of Winter

The Winds of Winter will be the sixth instalment in the 'A Song of Ice & Fire' series. It's one of the most anticipated and widely discussed unpublished books, especially because it has already been 15 years since 'A Dance with Dragons' was released.

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HBO's 'Game of Thrones' had an original ending to conclude the story, and interest in the author's intended version of events has remained high ever since.

The long delay, however, has led to ongoing questions among fans regarding its release, although the author has confirmed that he has already written 1,100 pages of the book. While there were rumours that the book was secretly set for release this year, they were dismissed by his publisher.

As of now, there is still no confirmed release date for 'The Winds of Winter'.

A Dream of Spring

Often overshadowed by the anticipation surrounding 'The Winds of Winter', 'A Dream of Spring' is intended to serve as the final book in the series, concluding the main storyline. However, given the uncertainty surrounding the release of 'The Winds of Winter', it remains unclear when the final instalment will be published.

Blood & Fire

'Fire & Blood' explores the history of House Targaryen, detailing the reigns of various kings in a fictional historical text format. It also serves as the source material for HBO's 'House of the Dragon'.

The book begins with Aegon the Conqueror and stops at Aegon III. A significant portion of Targaryen history is still uncovered, including the reign of the Mad King.

George R.R. Martin has mentioned a sequel, with a planned title of 'Blood & Fire', but he does not intend to release it before 'The Winds of Winter'.

The Tales of Dunk & Egg Novellas

HBO's new prequel series, 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms', is based on George R.R. Martin's 'Dunk & Egg' novellas, which follow Ser Duncan the Tall and a young Aegon V Targaryen, or 'Egg'.

Currently, three stories have been released: 'The Hedge Knight', 'The Sworn Sword', and 'The Mystery Knight'. George R.R. Martin has planned to write more 'Tales of Dunk and Egg' novellas. While there's no confirmed release date yet for the fourth one, its working title is 'The She-Wolves of Winterfell'. Another story he also intends to write is called 'The Village Hero'.

Given the success of the adaptation, further exploration of the duo's story could also lead to additional seasons of the HBO series.

For now, there is still plenty for 'Game of Thrones' fans to look forward to, although much of it remains dependent on the long-awaited release of 'The Winds of Winter'.