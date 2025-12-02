The past year has delivered a clear picture of what players have been searching for online. Fresh data drawn from global Google Trends across 100 nations shows two names rising far above all rivals: Sony's PlayStation 5 and EA Sports FC 25.

Both dominated search traffic, reflecting ongoing demand for consoles and football games as 2025 moves into full swing. The latest Futbin reviewincluded more than 150 search terms, covering abbreviations, regional naming differences, and alternate spellings.

The aim was to capture a reliable measure of global interest. The results illustrate what millions of players have been actively seeking each month and which platforms and titles have shaped gaming habits.

PS5 Retains Global Dominance With 11.1 Million Searches

PlayStation 5 led average monthly console searches in 129 countries, placing it far ahead of every competitor. With 11,100,000 global searches each month, it remains the strongest console contender by a wide margin. Demand for the system continues to rise as stock shortages ease and major releases keep interest high.

Nintendo followed in two forms. The current Nintendo Switch and the anticipated Switch 2 each topped monthly searches in 23 countries, with 9,140,000 searches each. The identical figures reflect a strong interest in Nintendo's next generation as players look for signs of hardware announcements.

Xbox Series X topped searches in 9 countries, marking a modest presence compared with the reach of PS5 and Nintendo's platforms. The figures still indicate ongoing interest in the Xbox ecosystem as new titles and subscription services sustain its player base.

Price trends appear to influence search behaviour. PlayStation 5 bundles often sit around $499.99 (£399.99), while Nintendo Switch systems present a lower entry point, usually at $299.99 (£249.99).

The gap may influence searches in regions where price sensitivity drives buying decisions, though PlayStation's catalogue strength keeps it at the forefront of most players' minds.

EA Sports FC 25 Rises Above All Sports Titles

EA Sports FC 25 climbed to the top of sports game searches across 86 countries, collecting 2,240,000 monthly searches. That places it ahead of every other sports title by a sizeable margin. The shift from the FIFA brand to the FC label has not slowed interest, as football remains one of the most sought-after gaming genres worldwide.

Konami's eFootball series also saw strong engagement. eFootball 2025 topped searches in 65 countries, while eFootball 2024 led in 8. Both continue to draw attention in regions where free-to-play formats thrive.

EA Sports FC 26 had 1,220,000 monthly searches, indicating early attention even before long-term marketing begins. Football titles tend to build search traffic around summer announcements and trailer releases, so the figures show an appetite for information well ahead of launch cycles.

The scale of FC 25's lead reflects the influence of football games on global gaming culture. From competitive play to casual online matches, football titles regularly carry long-term replay value. This typically translates into longer search cycles and consistent interest, mirroring the behaviour seen in previous FIFA entries.

Minecraft Stays Untouchable Among Non-Sports Games

Minecraft maintained its position as the most searched non-sports game worldwide, leading in 152 countries. Its unmatched reach stems from its flexibility, creative freedom, and continued updates that introduce new biomes, mobs, and tools. The game's presence on consoles, phones, and PCs also helps keep search interest steady year-round.

Grand Theft Auto V, now more than a decade old, topped searches in 35 countries. With GTA 6 hype increasing and reports appearing throughout the year, players frequently revisit GTA V content, including online updates, roleplay servers, and modding communities.

Other major titles included Zelda, Baldur's Gate, and Hogwarts Legacy. None appeared in the top countries list, yet each maintained strong visibility in monthly search data. Hogwarts Legacy, for example, continues to perform well due to ongoing sales activity and expansions. Baldur's Gate benefits from critical praise and award cycles, while Zelda titles draw attention around Nintendo's hardware news.

A Global Snapshot of Player Interest In 2025

The data points toward a simple pattern. Players continue to search for established platforms and long-running franchises. The PS5's widespread dominance reflects brand strength and steady releases.

Nintendo's balance of current and next-gen interest keeps both versions of the Switch highly relevant. Xbox's position, though smaller, remains consistent as its subscription ecosystem supports long-term engagement.

On the software side, football games maintain a firm grip on global sports searches, with EA Sports FC 25 leading by a substantial margin. Non-sports searches lean toward long-life titles, with Minecraft and GTA V continuing to outperform many newer releases.

It will be exciting to see the trends shift as we move into 2026. With games like GTA 6, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, and other anticipated titles in the works, we can expect new titles to top next year's study.