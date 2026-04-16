Warner Bros. has officially confirmed that a 'Game of Thrones' movie is in the works, and it has already sparked debate among fans.

It was revealed at CinemaCon that the upcoming film's working title is 'Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest', the first ever movie in the franchise. There is no release date yet, but it is slated for '2027 and beyond'. It will be written by Beau Willimon, who previously served as a showrunner for Netflix's 'House of Cards' and writer for Disney+'s 'Andor'.

The prequel film is expected to follow Aegon I Targaryen's story (also known as 'Aegon the Conquerer' and 'Aegon the Dragon'), the first Lord of the Seven Kingdoms. It's based on George R.R. Martin's 'Fire & Blood', a book that covers the history of House Targaryen, which is also the same source material for HBO's 'House of the Dragon'.

While some fans are excited to see dragons on the big screen, others have different thoughts.

What Fans Think About the 'Aegon's Conquest' Movie

Initially, 'Aegon's Conquest' was reported to be a TV series, and it appears that fans prefer the story in this format. This is due to concerns that a movie might not cover the entire conquest, specifically the battles.

Aegon's Conquest should be a series so we can get to enjoy all the battles of the conquest. — Stack (@StarSly_0) April 15, 2026

Like I literally have zero faith in the casting department and this should be a mini series??? I’m annoyed https://t.co/RlaI8dwDqJ — Amizo (@AfricanKhaIeesi) April 15, 2026

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Why not just release for streaming at once, instead if going through a theatrical run — Gemini♊️ (@codmgemini) April 15, 2026

One fan wrote on Reddit that there may be a lot to cram in one movie, while another says that a film might not be able to establish the characters and setting properly.

While some think that the adaptation should at least be a miniseries, others say there shouldn't be an adaptation at all—and for various reasons.

One fan on X doesn't see 'the point' of having a movie adaptation, because it all leads to the controversial finale of HBO's 'Game of Thrones' anyway.

The issue with all these adaptations is that they all end up leading to the dumpster fire that is season 8, so it’s like what’s the point? Especially since they’re all targ ones like yup everything from Aegon’s conquest till the end is wrong cause it leads to Dany blowing up KL. — felicity 📖 (@belladonnafeli) April 15, 2026

Another says that quality should be prioritised over quantity, while many think that the franchise's next adaptation should be Robert's Rebellion, one of the most important events in Westerosi history.

I speak for everyone when I say we don’t want Aegon’s Conquest; we only want Robert’s Rebellion. https://t.co/MZn1QfsVYX — Cherry 🌸 🔥 (@sheisscherry) April 15, 2026

though i will be seated like the asoiaf chud i am i feel like not everything needs to be adapted. they have a good thing going with AKOTSK being made faithfully and with a lot of love i wish they would focus on quality over quantity https://t.co/WNthWQoKYr — grace (@nyraspirals) April 15, 2026

But while fans are divided on the adaptation, there are those who are hopeful that the film will be great, as long as it is 'done right'. Fans have also been sharing their top casting choices for the characters, with Henry Cavill often suggested as Aegon I Targaryen and Kathryn Winnick as Visenya Targaryen.

Now THIS is huge… Aegon’s Conquest on the big screen could be absolutely epic if done right. — Tygahofficial (@tygah_official) April 15, 2026

Kinda wish it was a mini series, but still excited https://t.co/suvRDOhsow — 𝔎 · 𖤓☽˚.⋆ ʰᵉⁿʳʸ ᵃˢʰᵗᵒⁿ ᵖⁱˡˡᵉᵈ 𓆰𓆪 (@lacrimedivenus) April 15, 2026

What's Next for 'Game of Thrones' Fans

Apart from the upcoming 'Aegon's Conquest' movie, 'Game of Thrones' fans have more to look forward to. The third season of 'House of the Dragon' is set to premiere this June, which will continue the war between the Blacks and the Greens.

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' Season 2 has already been confirmed, where fans will see more of Dunk and Egg's adventures. While filming was reportedly cancelled due to severe flooding in Gran Canaria, the show is still on HBO's calendar for 2027.

Book readers have also been anticipating the release of 'The Winds of Winter', the sixth book in George R.R. Martin's epic fantasy series, 'A Song of Ice and Fire', although a release date has not yet been confirmed.