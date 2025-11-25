American actress Tara Reid has alleged that her drink was 'tampered with' before she collapsed inside a Chicago-area hotel and was taken to hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 50-year-old actress was captured on video appearing dazed and struggling to stand as paramedics assisted her, prompting a police response and raising questions about what happened inside the hotel bar shortly before midnight.

Reid Describes Finding Her Drink Covered at Hotel Bar

According to accounts provided to entertainment outlets, Reid ordered a glass of wine at the hotel bar in Rosemont after checking in for the night. She briefly stepped outside to smoke and returned to find a paper napkin covering her drink.

Reid later stated that she had not placed the napkin there and believed someone had interfered with the glass while she was away.

She reportedly took a sip before falling unconscious, later telling reporters that she remembered very little after that moment.

Footage later circulated online showing Reid visibly unsteady, repeating fragmented phrases and appearing confused inside the hotel lobby as staff attempted to assist her.

Emergency Responders Transport Actress to Hospital

Paramedics arrived shortly after 12.30am CT following a medical call from hotel staff who reported that the actress had collapsed.

Video captured by a bystander showed Reid initially being placed in a wheelchair before being transferred to a stretcher and moved into an ambulance outside the hotel entrance.

Local authorities confirmed that officers and hotel security were on scene during the response. At the time of reporting, officials had not publicly verified Reid's allegation that the drink had been tampered with. However, investigators are expected to review bar staff accounts and available CCTV footage as part of the inquiry.

Representative Says Actress Is Cooperating With Investigators

Reid's representative released a statement following her discharge from hospital, confirming that the actress was recovering and cooperating fully with the investigation. The statement described the experience as traumatic and urged the public to take drink safety seriously. Reid also encouraged others to watch their drinks carefully, adding that interference can happen to anyone regardless of circumstances.

Her team requested privacy while she continues to recover, noting that updates will be provided as authorities gather more information about the incident.

However, in a twist, police told People that no official report had been filed by Reid. This has prompted some fans to question whether her account is accurate.

Social Media Reacts to Distressing Video

Footage of Reid's collapse quickly spread on X, TikTok and Instagram, with users expressing concern about her condition after witnessing the clip. Some questioned whether drink spiking may be involved, while others argued that Reid was not drugged, claiming instead that this behaviour has been consistent for the past 20 years.

Incident Renews Focus on Reid's Public Struggles

Reid's health and history of substance-related difficulties have been widely documented over the years, often placing her in the public spotlight. She has previously spoken about her efforts to manage those challenges and has maintained that she had only one drink at the hotel prior to losing consciousness.

In recent weeks, she has also been adjusting to personal changes, including the end of a long-term relationship. Her career achievements, notably her role in the 1999 film American Pie, continue to shape public perception as she remains a familiar figure in entertainment.