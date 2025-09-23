US President Donald Trump has ignited a storm of criticism after linking Tylenol use during pregnancy to autism and urging sweeping changes to childhood vaccination schedules. Health experts say the claims are not backed by science and risk fuelling confusion among pregnant women and parents.

Trump's Controversial Remarks

At a White House event on Monday, Trump declared that paracetamol, the main ingredient in Tylenol, 'is no good' for expectant mothers except in cases of very high fever. He urged women to 'tough it out' and 'fight like hell not to take it'.

According to a report from AFP, he went further by casting doubt on newborn vaccines, including the hepatitis B shot, and repeating anti-vaccine talking points that mainstream science has long debunked.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stood beside Trump, endorsing changes to warning labels and claiming that leucovorin, a folinic acid derivative, could become an 'exciting therapy' for autism.

In a press statement, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is moving to approve leucovorin for a subset of children with cerebral folate deficiency, not as a general treatment for autism.

FDA Takes Cautious Line

The FDA struck a more measured tone than the president. In a letter to physicians, it said a causal relationship between acetaminophen in pregnancy and autism 'has not been established' and stressed that debate remains ongoing.

The agency has opened a process to update labels to mention a possible association but continues to recommend the drug when clinically necessary, given that alternatives such as ibuprofen or aspirin carry higher risks in pregnancy.

A recent review of 40 studies found mixed outcomes: 27 suggested some association, nine showed no link, and four indicated possible protective effects.

However, the largest analysis to date, a Swedish sibling-comparison study covering 2.48 million births, reported no increased autism risk once genetic and family factors were considered.

Experts Warn of Harm

Medical groups swiftly criticised the White House remarks. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) reiterated that acetaminophen remains the safest pain relief option for pregnant women when used as directed.

AFP quoted Arthur Caplan, head of medical ethics at NYU, who called Trump's comments 'dangerous, unscientific and full of misinformation'.

'I worry that pregnant women are going to feel guilty if they took Tylenol,' Caplan told AFP. 'They're going to feel they let down their babies. They're going to feel that they were unethical in terms of trying to treat fever. That's just not fair, and it's not anything that anybody should be feeling.'

David Mandell, a psychiatric epidemiologist at the University of Pennsylvania, told AFP that while more research is needed, the risks posed by paracetamol in pregnancy appear to be lower than the dangers of untreated fever or infection.

Vaccine Misinformation Revived

Trump also used the platform to suggest that vaccines may contribute to autism and argued for spacing out childhood shots. He questioned the need for hepatitis B vaccination at birth and hinted at ending the use of aluminium in vaccines, despite decades of safety data.

The Guardian reported that paediatricians warned such claims could increase vaccine hesitancy. Susan Kressly, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said: 'Spacing out or delaying vaccines means children will not have immunity against these diseases at times when they are most at risk. Any effort to misrepresent sound, strong science poses a threat to the health of children.'

Global agencies including the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have repeatedly confirmed there is no causal link between vaccines and autism. Rising autism diagnoses, experts say, are largely explained by broader diagnostic criteria and greater awareness, not changes to vaccination schedules.

Industry and Global Response

Tylenol's manufacturer, Kenvue, defended the drug, noting it has been recommended in pregnancy for decades and is one of the most widely studied medicines worldwide.

In Australia, regulators reaffirmed that paracetamol remains safe when taken as directed, emphasising that fever itself can pose significant risks during pregnancy.

The Bottom Line

Trump's statements have reopened one of the most divisive debates in public health. While some observational studies have raised questions about acetaminophen exposure, large-scale research does not support a causal link to autism.

Experts say pregnant women should continue to use the drug when necessary, at the lowest effective dose, and only under medical guidance.

By blending cautious science with sweeping rhetoric and by reviving vaccine conspiracy theories, the White House has blurred the line between legitimate inquiry and misinformation. Doctors warn that the cost could be higher anxiety for mothers-to-be and renewed threats to childhood vaccination programmes that have saved millions of lives.