Netflix's The Perfect Neighbor, released on 17 October 2025, quickly became the platform's most-watched documentary. It retells the tragic death of Ajike 'AJ' Shantrell Owens, a 35-year-old Black mother of four, who was fatally shot through a locked door by her white neighbour, Susan Lorincz, in Ocala, Florida, in 2023.

The film uses police bodycam recordings, 911 calls, and security clips to rebuild two years of tension that ended in bloodshed. Its raw storytelling has struck a chord with viewers, highlighting racial bias, community division, and Florida's controversial 'Stand Your Ground' law. Director Geeta Gandbhir called it 'a film we wish we didn't have to make', showing how a neighbourhood conflict spiralled into tragedy.

A Mother of Four with Big Dreams

AJ Owens was a devoted single mother raising her four children — Isaac, Titus, Israel, and Afrika — in a close Ocala community, as per Netflix. Friends described her as kind, patient, and devoted. She served as 'Team Mum' for her children's football and cheer teams, often organising snacks and rides.

Her mother, Pamela Dias, said: 'To say she loved her children unconditionally is an understatement.' Owens worked as a restaurant manager while volunteering at her children's school. She dreamed of opening her own business one day. Gandbhir, who knew her personally, said Owens once told her, 'The world will know my name one day'.

What Happened to AJ Owens?

On 2 June 2023, Owens went to Lorincz's home after her neighbour allegedly threw a roller skate at her 10-year-old son and hurled racial insults at the children. Owens knocked repeatedly, demanding an explanation. Moments later, Lorincz fired a single bullet through her locked front door, striking Owens in the chest. She died soon after.

Authorities delayed arresting Lorincz, citing Florida's 'Stand Your Ground' law. The pause provoked outrage across the US, as many saw echoes of past racially charged shootings. Gandbhir said the event showed 'how fear and prejudice can destroy even the closest of communities'.

Who Is Susan Lorincz?

Lorincz, aged 58 at the time, had a history of complaints about neighbourhood children. Between 2021 and 2023, she made multiple 911 calls claiming noise or trespassing. Neighbours told police she often shouted slurs and used racist language.

Producers of The Perfect Neighbor revealed that Lorincz frequently threatened to contact police whenever conflicts arose. She had lived across from Owens for years, yet tensions between them had worsened in the months before the shooting.

Where's Susan Lorincz Now?

According to Hello! Magazine, Lorincz was arrested on 6 June 2023, four days after the shooting. She faced charges including manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, and assault. Her trial began in August 2024 and lasted a week.

A Marion County jury found her guilty of manslaughter with a firearm. She received a 25-year prison sentence in November 2024 and is now imprisoned at Homestead Correctional Institution in South Florida.

Did AJ Owens Get Justice?

Owens's mother, Pamela Dias, continues her daughter's legacy through advocacy. She co-founded the Standing in the Gap Fund to help families affected by racial violence and to campaign for reform of the Stand Your Ground law. The group aims to raise £3.5 million by 2030.

Dias said: 'Ajike's spirit will continue to inspire and ignite change, and I'll keep pushing forward in her honour.'

Remembering AJ Owens

Through The Perfect Neighbor, AJ's story has reached millions worldwide. Dias said: 'It's more than our pain or our tragedy. It's a message about racism, bias, and how guns in the wrong hands can turn deadly.'

Her final words on her daughter's legacy remain powerful: 'My daughter always said the world would know her name, and now it does.'