On October 2025 a viral moment swept across TikTok when musician Sophia James (real name Sophia Wackerman) revealed an in-person meetup for her 'Group 7' community.

The trend began earlier that week when James posted seven videos as part of a social experiment and found the seventh one outperformed the rest. Viewers who saw that video began calling themselves part of Group 7.

The question now swirling through TikTok is: how does one join Group 7? The answer lies in which video appeared first on your 'For You' page — you don't pick it, the algorithm does.

Sophie James To Meet With Group 7 Members

On 21 October 2025 she announced a real-world meetup in London on 24 October 2025 at The Antelope pub. The event will start at 7 pm for people who identify as Group 7.

'This is the funniest thing I have ever seen and I think you should all meet in real life,' said Sophia via her official announcement.

The venue is a pub setting where attendees will gather, mingle, and mark what began purely online. The incentive behind the meetup is community building following the trend's rapid expansion.

What is Group 7?

Group 7 began as a marketing experiment for her single 'So Unfair.' James uploaded seven videos labelled 1-7 in quick succession and posited: if you saw video #7 first then you are in Group 7.

The group quickly became viral as users embraced it as a symbol of exclusivity and fun. Some called it 'the elite group' or 'for the baddies.' The core meaning behind Group 7 meaning is simply: you happened to see the seventh video first — you're in. No criteria beyond that.

Can Anyone Become a Group 7 Member?

No, membership cannot be deliberately earned. If you saw the specific seventh video of James' series first on your For You page, you are considered in Group 7; if you found it later or found a different video first you are not.

The algorithm picks your path. Thus, flipping through videos strategically or searching doesn't change your group. The random nature of group assignment adds to the appeal.

What It Means To Be a Group 7 Member

Being in Group 7 has become a light-hearted badge of belonging online. Members often note it in their bios and captions on TikTok declaring: 'Good morning Group 7 baddies how we doing.'

The identity is playful rather than formal — many brands and celebrities have posted reminders they're part of Group 7, helping amplify the movement. The trend demonstrates how modern social media can turn a simple experiment into a shared community mythos, with Group 7 members enjoying a sense of inside-status among millions of other users.

The rise of Group 7 shows how platforms like TikTok can spawn entire micro-cultures from a single post. Whether you're in Group 7 or simply intrigued, the story underscores how fast digital identities can form and invite real-world connections — such as a London meetup organised by the very creator of the trend.