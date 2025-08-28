A chilling detail has emerged in the aftermath of the Minneapolis school shooting that left two children dead and 17 others injured. The suspected gunman, who died at the scene, mentioned Brandon Herrera in a pre-recorded video, saying he believed Herrera should be president of the United States.

The revelation has brought sudden attention to Herrera, a firearms YouTuber and political hopeful, whose name was invoked despite having no connection to the suspect. His inclusion in the case has prompted questions about who he is and why he was singled out.

Who is Brandon Herrera?

Brandon Joseph Herrera, born 20 November 1995, is best known online as 'The AK Guy'. He has built a large following by creating firearms-focused content on YouTube, mixing technical demonstrations with humour and commentary. His main channel has around four million subscribers and more than 700 million views.

Herrera is also the founder of The AK Guy Inc., a licensed firearms manufacturer that produces custom rifles. He helped design the AK-50, a prototype weapon modelled on the Russian Kalashnikov but chambered for a larger round. Beyond firearms, he co-owns Stark Media Group, a company producing digital content for the gun-rights community.

Political Ambitions

In recent years, Herrera has moved from online influence into politics. Running as a Republican candidate in Texas's 23rd District in 2024, he narrowly lost his primary bid but later announced plans to contest the seat again in 2026, according to The Texas Tribune.

Supporters view him as a young conservative voice aligned with gun-rights advocacy, while critics see him as part of a wave of online figures translating internet notoriety into political capital.

The Suspect's Reference

The Minneapolis shooter claimed in a video that they had met Herrera at SHOT Show, a major US firearms industry convention, and urged viewers to support him as president. Organisers of the event confirmed the suspect was never registered to attend, casting doubt on the claim of any encounter, the New York Post reported.

Herrera himself quickly issued a statement on social media denying any connection. He described the violence as 'hateful and senseless', expressed condolences to the families of victims, and confirmed he had never met the suspect. He added that he would cooperate with investigators if needed.

I'm still physically sickened and angry about this clearly hate motivated attack on innocent children, and disgusted that my name came out of this demon's mouth.



I meet thousands of people every year at SHOT Show in Las Vegas in meet-and-greets and such, but I don’t remember… — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) August 27, 2025

Public Reaction

The unexpected reference has placed Herrera under scrutiny. While many of his followers online defended him, pointing out that he was mentioned without his knowledge or consent, critics argued that the case highlights the risks faced by public figures in highly charged debates around firearms and politics.

Some commentators noted that Herrera's prominence in the pro-gun online world may have made him an aspirational figure to the shooter, even though there is no evidence of direct contact. Law enforcement officials have stressed that Herrera is not a suspect in the case and has condemned the violence.

I am sorry you got roped up in this clearly mentally ill person’s ravings.



We all know you are a solid man that would never support this type of senseless violence. — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) August 27, 2025

It’s easy to name drop public figures, don’t sweat it — I’m dumb (@dumbnotstupit) August 28, 2025

You were clearly only singled out by the shooter as a ridiculous attempt to smear your name, because they oppose everything you stand for. No one honestly thinks the shooter aligns with you in any way whatsoever. — Roman Helmet Guy (@romanhelmetguy) August 27, 2025

A Figure in the Spotlight

Herrera's role as a content creator and political candidate has already made him a notable figure within US gun culture. The mention of his name in connection with a mass shooting has now drawn him into a national conversation about the influence of online personalities and the ways in which their images can be co-opted.

Federal investigators continue to review the suspect's digital activity and statements, but have found no evidence of any direct connection between Herrera and the attack. Law enforcement officials stressed that Herrera is not a suspect, and that his condemnation of the shooting was issued within hours of the event.