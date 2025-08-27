Two children were killed and at least 20 injured when a gunman opened fire at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on Tuesday morning. The suspect, described by police as a man in his early 20s dressed in black, was confirmed dead following a rapid police response.

What Happened at Annunciation

The shooting began just before 8:30 am, while students and staff were gathered inside the school chapel. Witnesses said chaos erupted as bullets shattered windows and teachers rushed to shield pupils. Sirens and alarms blared as first responders flooded the scene, treating the wounded and escorting terrified children to safety.

Authorities confirmed that the two children killed were aged 8 and 10. At least 17 others remain hospitalised, with several in critical condition at local children's hospitals.

Police Chief Jonas Fernandez called the event a 'devastating tragedy' and pledged full support to victims' families. 'Our priority is ensuring safety, healing, and justice,' he said. Classes at Annunciation and neighbouring schools have been suspended for the rest of the week.

Why the Attack Resonates

The Minneapolis shooting has drawn immediate comparisons to the Columbine High School massacre of 1999, in which two students killed 13 people in Littleton, Colorado. Columbine became a turning point in America's awareness of school violence yet, 26 years later, tragedies like Annunciation continue to unfold.

Gun-safety experts warn that while awareness has grown, the frequency of school shootings has surged in recent years, with children increasingly among both victims and perpetrators.

How Many School Shootings Since Columbine

According to the K–12 School Shooting Database, the U.S. has recorded more than 118 active shooter incidents at K–12 schools since 1999. These incidents where a perpetrator opened fire and caused injury or death on campus have resulted in at least 440 fatalities and over 1,200 injuries nationwide.

In addition, 2022 marked the worst year on record for U.S. school shootings, underscoring the escalating scale of the crisis.

Political and Public Response

Although no immediate White House statement has been issued, local leaders in Minnesota described the massacre as a national wake-up call. Advocacy groups renewed calls for stricter gun control measures, including bans on high-capacity magazines and more robust background checks.

Parents and community leaders have organised vigils for the victims, placing flowers and candles outside the school gates. One grieving parent told reporters: 'We never thought this would happen here. No parent should fear sending their child to school.'

What Happens Next

The Minneapolis District Attorney's Office has launched a full investigation into the shooter's background, including how he obtained his weapon. No motive has been released. Prosecutors say the case highlights America's ongoing struggle to balance constitutional rights with the urgent need to protect children in schools.

For families in Minneapolis, the heartbreak is immediate. For the rest of the nation, the Annunciation tragedy underscores a grim reality: nearly three decades after Columbine, the question remains unresolved how many more children must die before lasting change takes place?