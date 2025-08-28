A mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis has left two children dead and 17 others injured. The incident has prompted a federal investigation into the causes of the attack and how it was carried out.

Police have identified the shooter as 23-year-old Robin Westman, a former pupil with family ties to the Annunciation Catholic School. Westman died by suicide at the scene. Investigators are now examining their background, possible motives and the circumstances that led up to the assault.

Shooter Identified

Authorities confirmed that Westman, who was previously known as Robert before legally changing name in 2020, graduated from Annunciation in 2017. Their mother worked at the school as a parish secretary until her retirement in 2021, creating what officials described as a 'direct link' between the family and the institution, according to AP News.

Public records indicate that Westman identified as transgender and had no prior criminal history. Reports also suggest a background of mental health difficulties, which are being assessed as part of the inquiry.

The Attack on the School

According to police and eyewitness accounts, Westman entered the grounds armed with multiple firearms, including a rifle, shotgun and pistol, all of which were legally acquired. Dozens of rounds were fired through stained-glass windows during a morning Mass, creating panic as children, parents and staff sought cover, The Times reported.

Emergency services responded within minutes, but two children were fatally wounded. Seventeen others, most of them pupils, sustained injuries ranging from minor cuts to serious gunshot wounds. Doctors at a nearby hospital said several children remain in critical condition.

Police confirmed that Westman died by suicide before officers reached them inside the school building, according to local reports. No further suspects are being sought.

Motive and Manifesto

Investigators say that while no clear political motive has been identified, a now-deleted YouTube video manifesto discovered online has offered insight into Westman's thinking. Written documents also expressed resentment towards society, admiration for past mass shootings such as the 2012 Sandy Hook attack, and a stated intention to target children, The Washington Post reported.

Federal authorities are treating the shooting as both domestic terrorism and a hate crime against Catholics. FBI Director Kash Patel announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the FBI has taken the lead on examining Westman's digital activity, including posts made in the weeks before the incident.

BREAKING: The Minneapolis shooting suspect has been identified as Robin Westman.



The alleged shooter released multiple videos on social media, which showed that he clearly hated Christians. They have since been taken down.



"Where is your God?" read one mag.



Evil monster. pic.twitter.com/oyiCkqNwkw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 27, 2025

Here is YouTube taking the video down. pic.twitter.com/1ckLNYy8Bi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 27, 2025

"Kill Donald Trump"

"Israel Must Fall"

"Why so Queerious"



Minneapolis Church Shooter uploaded a video to his YouTuber before committing the horrific act.

2 children have been killed.

14 children among 17 injured.

At least 2 other children are in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/3KHODnQPWn — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) August 27, 2025

Ongoing Investigation

Federal officials have stressed that the inquiry remains at an early stage. While Westman's writings provide an outline of intent, police say questions remain about how the attack was planned, whether anyone else had prior knowledge, and whether warning signs were missed.

Authorities are also examining how Westman, despite known mental health struggles, was able to legally obtain multiple firearms. Advocates argue that the case highlights systemic weaknesses in background checks and the ongoing challenge of balancing individual rights with public safety.

Wider Implications

The Minneapolis tragedy is a reminder of the toll of gun violence in American schools. Education advocacy groups note that more than 250 school shootings have occurred across the United States in the past decade, leaving communities traumatised and fuelling debates over gun control.

While the FBI investigation continues, attention is also turning to how schools and religious institutions can be better protected. For now, the Annunciation Catholic School community is left grieving, searching for answers and confronting the loss of young lives in an attack carried out by one of its own former pupils.