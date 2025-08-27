A gunman opened fire at Annunciation Catholic School in South Minneapolis on Wednesday morning, leaving multiple victims injured and at least two dead. The suspect has been confirmed dead, according to city officials and local sources. The shooting occurred during an all-school morning mass at the church premises, which also houses the K–8 Catholic school on West 54th Street.

The incident began shortly before 8:30 am, with emergency services responding rapidly to reports of gunfire. According to FOX 9 Minneapolis, students were inside the church attending mass when the attack began. Authorities have since declared that the shooter is "contained" and there is no active threat to the community.

Suspect Is 'Down', No Confirmation if He Is Dead

Sources close to the investigation told FOX 9 and Daily Mail that the suspect was neutralised at the scene. Minneapolis City Councilmember Linea Palmisano stated publicly that 'the shooter is down,' although law enforcement has yet to release the suspect's identity or confirm whether or not he is dead or detained.

The City of Minneapolis issued a statement via social media: 'There is an active police situation at Annunciation Church, 509 W. 54th St. There is no active threat to the community at this time. The shooter is contained.'

Multiple Casualties and Injuries

Initial reports suggest that there are at least 20 victims, although it remains unclear if these include fatalities or others. Emergency responders, including the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), State Patrol, and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), were deployed to secure the area and assist victims.

The full extent of injuries remains unclear, but several victims were transported to nearby hospitals. The school has been placed on lockdown, and a reunification centre has been established for parents and guardians.

Children Among the Victims

While authorities have yet to confirm the exact number of victims, local reports indicate that several children were among those shot during the incident. WHIO News reported that the gunfire erupted during morning classes, and some of the wounded were rushed to nearby hospitals. Their conditions remain unknown at the time of writing.

The school, which had just reopened for the 2025–26 academic year, was placed on lockdown as emergency services secured the area. Parents were notified and directed to a nearby reunification centre.

Police are calling this a mass casualty incident. We are at a media staging area waiting for updates. Neighbors told me they heard more than a dozen gunshots. We also noticed this charred car outside of a building here. @wbaltv11 pic.twitter.com/vbP5QoVKxT — Khiree Stewart (@khireewbal) December 18, 2024

Neighbours Thought It Was House Repairs

Neighbours living near the school described the sound of gunfire as so frequent and loud that they initially mistook it for construction work. A local resident described the intensity of the gunfire near Annunciation School as so frequent and loud that it was initially mistaken for construction noise, and only realised the severity of the situation when police arrived on the scene.

The confusion underscores the surreal nature of the attack, which took place in a quiet residential neighbourhood. Residents reported hearing multiple rounds of gunfire before sirens filled the air.

Political and Community Response

The shooting was announced publicly at the Democratic National Convention, which is currently taking place in Minneapolis.

Mayor Jacob Frey said he's monitoring reports of the 'horrific violence in South Minneapolis', is in contact with Chief O'Hara, and has activated the emergency response team, urging the public to give officers space to manage the situation.

Community leaders and clergy from Annunciation Church have called for calm and unity, urging residents to support one another and avoid speculation while the investigation continues.

Governor Tim Walz confirmed the shooting in a statement on social media, saying: 'I'm praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence.'

I'm monitoring reports of horrific violence in South Minneapolis. I'm in touch with Chief O'Hara and our emergency response team has been activated. We will share more information as soon as we can. Please give our officers the space they need to respond to the situation. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) August 27, 2025

I’ve been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information. The BCA and State Patrol are on scene.



I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) August 27, 2025

Gun Violence in Schools: A Growing Crisis

This incident adds to a troubling trend of gunfire on school grounds across the United States. According to Everytown for Gun Safety, there have been at least 89 incidents of gunfire on school grounds in 2025 alone, resulting in 29 deaths and 69 injuries. The data shows that such violence disproportionately affects schools with a high proportion of students of colour.

Experts warn that exposure to gun violence can have long-term psychological effects on children, including anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The shooting at Annunciation School is a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive safety measures and mental health support in educational institutions.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the shooter or the motive behind the attack. The Minneapolis Police Department has urged the public to avoid the area and allow investigators to carry out their work. ATF agents are assisting with forensic analysis and ballistics testing.

As the investigation continues, families and staff at Annunciation School are left grappling with the trauma of an event that has shattered the peace of their community.