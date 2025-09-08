Auburn police have arrested Harold Rashad Dabney III of Montgomery on two counts of capital murder in the death of Dr. Julie Gard Schnuelle, 59, a retired Auburn University veterinary professor.

Schnuelle's body was found Saturday in a wooded area of Kiesel Park with injuries indicating a fatal assault, authorities said.

The Crime Scene at Kiesel Park

Kiesel Park, known for its 2.5-mile walking trail, gardens, pond, and pavilion, is a popular spot for residents and wedding events.

Yet on 6 September 2025, it became the scene of a chilling homicide. Dr. Julie Schnuelle's body was discovered in a wooded area, her injuries consistent with a violent assault.

The park, typically a safe haven for joggers and dog walkers, was immediately cordoned off as investigators processed the scene.

Authorities quickly issued a lookout for Dr. Schnuelle's red Ford F-150, which was later recovered. Residents who frequent the park expressed shock and disbelief that such a crime could occur in a place long regarded as secure.

Who Is Harold Rashad Dabney III?

Harold Rashad Dabney III, 34, of Montgomery, Alabama, became the prime suspect after Auburn Police responded to a report of a suspicious person near the 2300 block of Beehive Road on Sunday. Officers detained Dabney and, after preliminary questioning, confirmed his connection to Dr. Schnuelle's death.

He now faces two counts of capital murder and is being held without bond at Lee County Jail. Investigators are reconstructing Dabney's movements and possible motives, including the circumstances surrounding the theft of Dr. Schnuelle's vehicle.

While his motive remain unclear, the swift arrest underscores the coordination between local and federal agencies in bringing a suspect to justice.

A Community in Shock and Questions Remaining

Dr. Schnuelle, a board-certified Theriogenologist, had devoted her life to veterinary medicine with a focus on dairy production, bovine embryology, and canine reproduction.

Her retirement in 2021 concluded a distinguished career, and her murder has left colleagues, friends, and Auburn residents grappling with grief.

The Auburn Police Department has publicly thanked several agencies for their assistance, including the FBI, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Lee County District Attorney's Office.

Community members continue to question why a suspect would commit such a violent act in a well-known public park.

Authorities emphasise that the investigation remains active, with further updates expected following the completion of forensic analyses and interviews.

The incident has underscored concerns about public safety in Auburn's parks and other seemingly secure spaces.

Residents are now more vigilant, while law enforcement urges anyone with information to come forward. The tragic death of Dr. Julie Schnuelle serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of community awareness, even in locations previously considered safe.