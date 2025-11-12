Imagine being told you have just two weeks to live. For many, that's a nightmare scenario, but for Glenda Dela Cruz Victorio—the powerhouse CEO of Brilliant Skin Essentials—it became a terrifying reality.

Known to millions as the vibrant face of a beauty empire, Glenda recently shared a profound and harrowing chapter of her life that took her from the peak of her entrepreneurial journey to a hospital 'death bed', fighting severe pneumonia, a stroke, and respiratory failure.

This is not just a story of business success, but a raw account of resilience, a struggle for life, and the unstoppable determination of a Pinay entrepreneur who has repeatedly proven that even the darkest setbacks can be overcome.

Glenda Dela Cruz Victorio is a name synonymous with self-made success in the Philippines. As of 2025, she is expected to be 28 years old, having already built a massive empire.

Her journey resonates deeply with her audience, and her highly visible entrepreneurial life is tracked across platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, with her TikTok following alone surpassing 3.9 million.

Her content—focusing heavily on beauty, skincare, and business—captivates a predominantly Filipino audience, especially aspiring business owners and creators drawn to her inspirational rise from humble beginnings to a celebrated CEO.

From Divisoria to Global Stage: The Rise of Glenda Dela Cruz

Glenda's path to becoming one of the country's most recognisable business figures is marked by relentless grit. Her venture reportedly started in Manila's famous Divisoria market, where she initially sold various items.

Reports suggest she had a challenging start in life, having been raised by her grandmother, whose well-being served as a major source of early motivation. This drive led her to begin working at a remarkably young age—stories indicate she started hustling at just 12 years old.

Before even turning 16, she had reportedly worked as a virtual assistant and even became a team leader in a call center, demonstrating an exceptional early aptitude for management and business.

Her success is a clear fusion of sharp business acumen and an undeniable flair for social media connection. A critical turning point in her journey came from a chance meeting with a soap manufacturer, an encounter that reportedly sparked the concept for what would eventually evolve into Brilliant Skin Essentials.

Utilising social media to foster a huge community of followers, she rapidly expanded her business into a much larger group of companies, with ventures now spanning hospitality, construction, and real estate. Her influence was formally acknowledged with an award in Indonesia and a significant milestone when she was named the first Filipino ambassador for TikTok Shop.

To transition from being a call center team leader as a teenager to the CEO of a vast corporate group at just 27 is a truly remarkable feat that defines the story of Glenda Dela Cruz Victorio.

The Deathbed Battle: Glenda Dela Cruz's Brush with Mortality

In a deeply personal and candid disclosure, Glenda provided a chilling account of her recent medical ordeal, which serves as a powerful testament to her fighting spirit. She described being in the ICU for two weeks, intubated, during what she called 'the hardest time of my life'.

'2 weeks in the ICU, intubated, that was the hardest time of my life, I was in death bed.'

She revealed she survived a devastating combination of severe Pneumonia, Stroke, and Respiratory Failure. She recalled the terrifying prognosis she received: 'I was given only two weeks to live,' and the crippling weakness she endured: 'I'm so weak, I can't move nor talk.'

During this intense struggle at St. Luke's Medical Center, her vitals were failing, leading her to the point of giving up, writing on paper: 'I don't want this anymore', 'I can't do this anymore'.

The support of her partner, Nicholai Catral, her children, her family, and her friend Shed Garcia, was instrumental in her fight. She recounted her family's desperate prayers for a miracle, hearing her partner repeat, 'Babe, fight', and her children crying.

Despite the doctor's warning that a three-month minimum recovery period was necessary, Glenda's fighting spirit propelled her recovery. She even shared a post-recovery image from Hong Kong, declaring her continued mission: 'I still have DVT and blood clot on my brain, continuous monitoring, ingat talaga,' she noted, adding a resolute promise, 'Pangako, mas gagalingan ko pa... #AllforBrilliant.'

Her life-threatening experience served as a powerful reminder, concluding with a poignant piece of wisdom: 'Maikli lang ang buhay, enjoy lang. Create more memories with your loved ones.'

Glenda Dela Cruz Victorio is more than just a successful businesswoman; she is a survivor whose story inspires a greater appreciation for both professional ambition and the preciousness of life. Her journey, marked by both extraordinary success and profound personal adversity, is a continuous masterclass in sheer determination.