Emily Blackwell, one of Made in Chelsea's most recognisable faces, has experienced a whirlwind few years — from heartbreak and betrayal to motherhood and a fairytale engagement.

The 29-year-old reality star and entrepreneur has been candid about the ups and downs of her personal life, turning her real-life experiences into lessons in resilience and reinvention.

From Surrey Roots to SW3 Stardom

Born on 20 November 1995, Emily grew up in Surrey before joining the Made in Chelsea cast in 2016. Her sharp wit, sense of style, and fiery friendships quickly made her a fan favourite. She has since become a central figure in the long-running series, known for her on-screen clashes and eventual reconciliation with co-stars like Sophie Habboo, Tiffany Watson, and Lottie Moss.

Now based in London, Emily balances her screen presence with business ventures and family life, having gradually stepped back from the show to focus on new priorities.

Entrepreneurial Ventures Beyond Reality TV

Outside of television, Emily has built a name as an entrepreneur. She co-owns UYC London, a luxury lingerie label, and co-hosts the podcast Mother Half alongside her mother, Rachel Blackwell. The show offers an unfiltered take on parenting and relationships, often featuring familiar faces from the MIC cast.

Her business acumen and open approach to motherhood have earned her a loyal online following, with fans praising her for her authenticity both on and off camera.

The Harvey Armstrong Fallout

Emily's high-profile relationship with Harvey Armstrong was one of the most dramatic arcs in Made in Chelsea.

The couple dated for nearly two years, living together during lockdown before splitting in late 2023. Sources told MailOnline that the breakup stemmed from conflicting priorities — Emily wanted to settle down while Harvey preferred the party lifestyle.

The breakup unfolded publicly on Made in Chelsea: Bali, where rumours of infidelity and emotional distance caused tension. 'She was devastated by the way Harvey treated her during filming,' an insider said. Harvey later told OK! Magazine, the experience was his 'darkest time' on the show, admitting the fallout tested him deeply.

A New Chapter: Engagement and Motherhood

After the turmoil, Emily found stability with Jordan Alexander, a financial consultant she began dating in 2022. Jordan proposed during a romantic trip to Tuscany, and the couple plans to marry in 2026. Emily later joked she'd had her Pinterest wedding board ready for years.

In November 2024, Emily gave birth to their daughter, Eva, who spent 53 days in intensive care. On Instagram, Emily shared: 'Staring at Eva through an incubator with wires everywhere and feeling totally helpless... she's one tough cookie.' Eva is now home and healthy — a milestone Emily describes as her greatest joy.

Taking a Step Back From Made in Chelsea

Though she hasn't officially quit MIC, Emily has scaled back her appearances, telling Ruby Adler in a YouTube Q&A that filming can be 'a love-hate relationship.'

She skipped the 2025 summer series to prioritise family life but is expected to return for future special episodes.

Social Media and Future Plans

Emily remains active on Instagram and YouTube, sharing glimpses of motherhood, wedding plans, and brand updates. As she enters her 30s, she continues to redefine what it means to evolve beyond reality TV — juggling business, family, and fame with candour and grace.